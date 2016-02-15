Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
|Sep-2010
Equity Capital
26.41
25.74
23.91
86.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
235.33
206.18
190.15
204.29
Net Worth
261.74
231.92
214.06
291.24
Minority Interest
Debt
260.63
221.16
225.08
189.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.86
20.02
18.89
17.71
Total Liabilities
544.23
473.1
458.03
498.54
Fixed Assets
183.72
184.3
187.78
164.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
82.43
81.52
146.54
146.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
231.67
170.33
79.24
114.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
127.98
97.38
80.78
75
Debtor Days
105.43
116.02
115.38
Other Current Assets
208.35
159.49
69.57
53.49
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.99
-0.99
Creditor Days
0
0
1.41
Other Current Liabilities
-104.66
-86.54
-70.12
-13.1
Cash
46.4
36.95
44.47
73.29
Total Assets
544.22
473.1
458.03
498.54
