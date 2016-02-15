iifl-logo-icon 1
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

10.05
(-4.74%)
Feb 15, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011Sep-2010

Equity Capital

26.41

25.74

23.91

86.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

235.33

206.18

190.15

204.29

Net Worth

261.74

231.92

214.06

291.24

Minority Interest

Debt

260.63

221.16

225.08

189.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

21.86

20.02

18.89

17.71

Total Liabilities

544.23

473.1

458.03

498.54

Fixed Assets

183.72

184.3

187.78

164.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

82.43

81.52

146.54

146.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

231.67

170.33

79.24

114.4

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

127.98

97.38

80.78

75

Debtor Days

105.43

116.02

115.38

Other Current Assets

208.35

159.49

69.57

53.49

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.99

-0.99

Creditor Days

0

0

1.41

Other Current Liabilities

-104.66

-86.54

-70.12

-13.1

Cash

46.4

36.95

44.47

73.29

Total Assets

544.22

473.1

458.03

498.54

