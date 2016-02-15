iifl-logo-icon 1
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.05
(-4.74%)
Feb 15, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

55.52

27.68

22.85

Depreciation

-34.95

-29.79

-28.5

Tax paid

-15.83

-6.65

-5.62

Working capital

70.85

18.59

Other operating items

Operating

75.57

9.82

Capital expenditure

32.6

36.85

Free cash flow

108.17

46.67

Equity raised

419.36

381.42

Investing

0.91

-65.02

Financing

251.75

155.48

Dividends paid

13.21

4.3

3.59

Net in cash

793.41

522.86

