Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
55.52
27.68
22.85
Depreciation
-34.95
-29.79
-28.5
Tax paid
-15.83
-6.65
-5.62
Working capital
70.85
18.59
Other operating items
Operating
75.57
9.82
Capital expenditure
32.6
36.85
Free cash flow
108.17
46.67
Equity raised
419.36
381.42
Investing
0.91
-65.02
Financing
251.75
155.48
Dividends paid
13.21
4.3
3.59
Net in cash
793.41
522.86
No Record Found
