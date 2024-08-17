Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
213.16
209.73
206.42
203.46
199.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
213.16
209.73
206.42
203.46
199.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.41
0.39
0.52
1.02
1.08
Total Income
213.57
210.12
206.94
204.48
200.85
Total Expenditure
176.59
168.65
159.46
157.6
155.02
PBIDT
36.98
41.47
47.48
46.88
45.83
Interest
9.48
9.22
8.47
8.41
8.18
PBDT
27.5
32.25
39.01
38.47
37.65
Depreciation
15.08
15.17
15.29
14.49
14.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.34
4.19
7.26
7.58
7.23
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
9.08
12.89
16.46
16.4
15.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.08
12.89
16.46
16.4
15.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.08
12.89
16.46
16.4
15.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.44
4.88
6.23
6.21
6.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.41
26.41
26.41
26.41
26.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,42,56,649
1,42,56,649
1,42,56,649
1,42,56,649
1,42,56,649
Public Shareholding (%)
53.98
53.98
53.98
53.98
53.98
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
55,00,000
50,50,000
50,50,000
43,50,000
38,50,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
45.25
41.54
41.54
35.79
31.67
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
20.82
19.12
19.12
16.47
14.58
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
66,55,680
71,05,680
71,05,680
78,05,680
83,05,680
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
54.75
58.46
58.46
64.21
68.33
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
25.2
26.9
26.9
29.55
31.44
PBIDTM(%)
17.34
19.77
23
23.04
22.94
PBDTM(%)
12.9
15.37
18.89
18.9
18.84
PATM(%)
4.25
6.14
7.97
8.06
7.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.