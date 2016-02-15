iifl-logo-icon 1
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.05
(-4.74%)
Feb 15, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

443.06

306.34

255.53

yoy growth (%)

44.62

19.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-219.7

-142.45

-114.35

As % of sales

49.58

46.5

44.74

Other costs

-111.62

-90.07

-82.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.19

29.4

32.11

Operating profit

111.73

73.82

59.11

OPM

25.21

24.09

23.13

Depreciation

-34.95

-29.79

-28.5

Interest expense

-27.14

-18.38

-11.23

Other income

5.88

2.04

3.47

Profit before tax

55.52

27.68

22.85

Taxes

-15.83

-6.65

-5.62

Tax rate

-28.51

-24.04

-24.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

39.68

21.03

17.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

39.68

21.03

17.22

yoy growth (%)

88.69

22.06

NPM

8.95

6.86

6.74

