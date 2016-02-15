Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
443.06
306.34
255.53
yoy growth (%)
44.62
19.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-219.7
-142.45
-114.35
As % of sales
49.58
46.5
44.74
Other costs
-111.62
-90.07
-82.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.19
29.4
32.11
Operating profit
111.73
73.82
59.11
OPM
25.21
24.09
23.13
Depreciation
-34.95
-29.79
-28.5
Interest expense
-27.14
-18.38
-11.23
Other income
5.88
2.04
3.47
Profit before tax
55.52
27.68
22.85
Taxes
-15.83
-6.65
-5.62
Tax rate
-28.51
-24.04
-24.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39.68
21.03
17.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
39.68
21.03
17.22
yoy growth (%)
88.69
22.06
NPM
8.95
6.86
6.74
