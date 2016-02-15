iifl-logo-icon 1
Helios & Matheson Information Technology Ltd Key Ratios

Feb 15, 2016

Y/e 31 MarSep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.15

15.27

Op profit growth

44.71

30.73

EBIT growth

67.66

42.05

Net profit growth

73.89

41.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.74

21.81

19.23

EBIT margin

14.88

12.88

10.45

Net profit margin

7.66

6.39

5.19

RoCE

15.52

9.93

RoNW

3.95

2.56

RoA

1.99

1.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

18.38

12.01

8.15

Dividend per share

5

1.8

1.5

Cash EPS

-0.12

-5.67

-7.47

Book value per share

128.12

122.96

111.45

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.21

3.01

2.95

P/CEPS

-641.66

-6.38

-3.22

P/B

0.6

0.29

0.21

EV/EBIDTA

2.95

3.06

3.55

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

30.68

17.37

20.66

Tax payout

-26.19

-21.48

-27.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

79.07

96.61

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-1.45

-1.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.4

-2.82

-3.1

Net debt / equity

0.68

0.74

0.83

Net debt / op. profit

1.62

2.24

2.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-34.29

-39.54

-39.57

Other costs

-43.96

-38.64

-41.19

