|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.15
15.27
Op profit growth
44.71
30.73
EBIT growth
67.66
42.05
Net profit growth
73.89
41.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.74
21.81
19.23
EBIT margin
14.88
12.88
10.45
Net profit margin
7.66
6.39
5.19
RoCE
15.52
9.93
RoNW
3.95
2.56
RoA
1.99
1.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.38
12.01
8.15
Dividend per share
5
1.8
1.5
Cash EPS
-0.12
-5.67
-7.47
Book value per share
128.12
122.96
111.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.21
3.01
2.95
P/CEPS
-641.66
-6.38
-3.22
P/B
0.6
0.29
0.21
EV/EBIDTA
2.95
3.06
3.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
30.68
17.37
20.66
Tax payout
-26.19
-21.48
-27.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.07
96.61
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-1.45
-1.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.4
-2.82
-3.1
Net debt / equity
0.68
0.74
0.83
Net debt / op. profit
1.62
2.24
2.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-34.29
-39.54
-39.57
Other costs
-43.96
-38.64
-41.19
