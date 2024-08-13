Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹63.25
Prev. Close₹66.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.63
Day's High₹63.25
Day's Low₹63.25
52 Week's High₹92.1
52 Week's Low₹60.8
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.8
P/E150.6
EPS0.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.67
8.49
7.85
7.39
Net Worth
12.91
12.73
12.09
11.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.94
8.12
6.83
17.13
yoy growth (%)
22.43
18.86
-60.11
-26.29
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.11
-7.31
-4.28
-9.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.39
-0.37
-0.18
1.97
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.19
-0.11
-0.1
Tax paid
0.01
-0.02
-0.06
-0.57
Working capital
0.51
-4.96
1.49
-0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.43
18.86
-60.11
-26.29
Op profit growth
-163.46
65.22
-119.77
29.48
EBIT growth
-214.83
290.01
-104.31
9.3
Net profit growth
-184.17
47.98
-123.64
37.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
44.37
45.82
48.47
80.29
38.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.37
45.82
48.47
80.29
38.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
0.2
0.5
0.39
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,147
|31.29
|15,01,289.23
|12,994
|1.76
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,829.95
|27.11
|7,48,486.75
|6,813
|2.55
|34,257
|199.29
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,837.5
|42.08
|4,96,885.65
|3,216
|2.84
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
569
|30.83
|2,94,671.07
|2,713.5
|0.18
|16,895.8
|120.74
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,926.95
|38.24
|1,74,196.12
|1,220.2
|1.1
|9,104.6
|684.53
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ritesh R Sharma
Whole-time Director
Poonam R Sharma
Independent Director
Kaustubh Karwe
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shailendrasingh Naiyyar
Reports by Mindpool Technologies Ltd
Summary
Mindpool Technologies Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mindpool Technologies Private Limited on February 21, 2011. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mindpool Technologies Limited on April 04, 2018. The Company is mainly engaged in business of IT Staffing, software development and information technology enabled services. The Companys key clients include Herbalife International India Private Ltd, Clairvoyant India Private Limited, Inspirage Software Consulting Private Limited, HTC Global Services (India) Private Ltd and Opalforce INC etc. The Company provide extensive services in Oracle EBS, Oracle SCM and Oracle SOA covering upgrade & support solutions. Their services include advising, building, implementing, managing and supporting Oracle solutions and operating Oracle systems for clients. The IT staffing services include manpower recruitment and outsourcing for clients, comprising permanent staffing solutions and flexi staffing solutions. It also provide the training programs to assist the employees of clients in building their IT skillsets, to improve their technological knowledge, enhance their soft skills etc.The Company started operations in Pune and Bangalore with development centers to support innovation, growth and consistent quality delivery in 2011. Then after, it opened office at Enzyme Tech Park, Bangalore in 2018. It attained the revered Oracle Silver Partner Status in
Read More
The Mindpool Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mindpool Technologies Ltd is ₹26.80 Cr. as of 11 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Mindpool Technologies Ltd is 150.6 and 2.08 as of 11 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mindpool Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mindpool Technologies Ltd is ₹60.8 and ₹92.1 as of 11 Oct ‘24
Mindpool Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.02%, 3 Years at 51.06%, 1 Year at -24.34%, 6 Month at -2.35%, 3 Month at -25.59% and 1 Month at -4.89%.
