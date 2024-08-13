iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindpool Technologies Ltd Share Price

63.25
(-4.89%)
Oct 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open63.25
  • Day's High63.25
  • 52 Wk High92.1
  • Prev. Close66.5
  • Day's Low63.25
  • 52 Wk Low 60.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.63
  • P/E150.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mindpool Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

63.25

Prev. Close

66.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.63

Day's High

63.25

Day's Low

63.25

52 Week's High

92.1

52 Week's Low

60.8

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.8

P/E

150.6

EPS

0.42

Divi. Yield

0

Mindpool Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Mindpool Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mindpool Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:43 PM
Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.26%

Non-Promoter- 28.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mindpool Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.67

8.49

7.85

7.39

Net Worth

12.91

12.73

12.09

11.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.94

8.12

6.83

17.13

yoy growth (%)

22.43

18.86

-60.11

-26.29

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.11

-7.31

-4.28

-9.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.39

-0.37

-0.18

1.97

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.19

-0.11

-0.1

Tax paid

0.01

-0.02

-0.06

-0.57

Working capital

0.51

-4.96

1.49

-0.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.43

18.86

-60.11

-26.29

Op profit growth

-163.46

65.22

-119.77

29.48

EBIT growth

-214.83

290.01

-104.31

9.3

Net profit growth

-184.17

47.98

-123.64

37.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

44.37

45.82

48.47

80.29

38.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.37

45.82

48.47

80.29

38.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

0.2

0.5

0.39

0.58

Mindpool Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,147

31.2915,01,289.2312,9941.7653,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,829.95

27.117,48,486.756,8132.5534,257199.29

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,837.5

42.084,96,885.653,2162.8412,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

569

30.832,94,671.072,713.50.1816,895.8120.74

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,926.95

38.241,74,196.121,220.21.19,104.6684.53

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mindpool Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ritesh R Sharma

Whole-time Director

Poonam R Sharma

Independent Director

Kaustubh Karwe

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shailendrasingh Naiyyar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mindpool Technologies Ltd

Summary

Mindpool Technologies Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mindpool Technologies Private Limited on February 21, 2011. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mindpool Technologies Limited on April 04, 2018. The Company is mainly engaged in business of IT Staffing, software development and information technology enabled services. The Companys key clients include Herbalife International India Private Ltd, Clairvoyant India Private Limited, Inspirage Software Consulting Private Limited, HTC Global Services (India) Private Ltd and Opalforce INC etc. The Company provide extensive services in Oracle EBS, Oracle SCM and Oracle SOA covering upgrade & support solutions. Their services include advising, building, implementing, managing and supporting Oracle solutions and operating Oracle systems for clients. The IT staffing services include manpower recruitment and outsourcing for clients, comprising permanent staffing solutions and flexi staffing solutions. It also provide the training programs to assist the employees of clients in building their IT skillsets, to improve their technological knowledge, enhance their soft skills etc.The Company started operations in Pune and Bangalore with development centers to support innovation, growth and consistent quality delivery in 2011. Then after, it opened office at Enzyme Tech Park, Bangalore in 2018. It attained the revered Oracle Silver Partner Status in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mindpool Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Mindpool Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mindpool Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mindpool Technologies Ltd is ₹26.80 Cr. as of 11 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mindpool Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mindpool Technologies Ltd is 150.6 and 2.08 as of 11 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mindpool Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mindpool Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mindpool Technologies Ltd is ₹60.8 and ₹92.1 as of 11 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Mindpool Technologies Ltd?

Mindpool Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.02%, 3 Years at 51.06%, 1 Year at -24.34%, 6 Month at -2.35%, 3 Month at -25.59% and 1 Month at -4.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mindpool Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mindpool Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.73 %

