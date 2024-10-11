iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mindpool Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

63.25
(-4.89%)
Oct 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mindpool Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

109.08

Op profit growth

152.33

EBIT growth

115.07

Net profit growth

118.76

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.09

4.21

EBIT margin

4.87

4.73

Net profit margin

1.85

1.77

RoCE

10.56

RoNW

2.22

RoA

1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.44

2.13

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

2.18

0.71

Book value per share

41.13

37.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.76

5.63

P/CEPS

7.65

16.72

P/B

0.4

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

4.4

8.2

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-13.93

-3.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

63.09

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

6.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.26

-2.3

Net debt / equity

0.72

0.8

Net debt / op. profit

3.09

7.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-61.6

-87.55

Other costs

-33.3

-8.22

Mindpool Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mindpool Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.