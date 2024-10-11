Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
109.08
Op profit growth
152.33
EBIT growth
115.07
Net profit growth
118.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.09
4.21
EBIT margin
4.87
4.73
Net profit margin
1.85
1.77
RoCE
10.56
RoNW
2.22
RoA
1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.44
2.13
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
2.18
0.71
Book value per share
41.13
37.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.76
5.63
P/CEPS
7.65
16.72
P/B
0.4
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
4.4
8.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-13.93
-3.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.09
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
6.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.26
-2.3
Net debt / equity
0.72
0.8
Net debt / op. profit
3.09
7.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-61.6
-87.55
Other costs
-33.3
-8.22
