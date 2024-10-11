Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,147
|31.29
|15,01,289.23
|12,994
|1.76
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,829.95
|27.11
|7,48,486.75
|6,813
|2.55
|34,257
|199.29
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,837.5
|42.08
|4,96,885.65
|3,216
|2.84
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
569
|30.83
|2,94,671.07
|2,713.5
|0.18
|16,895.8
|120.74
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,926.95
|38.24
|1,74,196.12
|1,220.2
|1.1
|9,104.6
|684.53
