Mindpool Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

63.25
(-4.89%)
Oct 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Mindpool Tech. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.39

-0.37

-0.18

1.97

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.19

-0.11

-0.1

Tax paid

0.01

-0.02

-0.06

-0.57

Working capital

0.51

-4.96

1.49

-0.52

Other operating items

Operating

0.8

-5.55

1.12

0.76

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.49

0.01

Free cash flow

0.8

-5.55

1.61

0.77

Equity raised

13.94

14.93

15.13

15.69

Investing

-5.04

3.79

0

0

Financing

0.05

-0.8

-0.41

-4.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.76

12.36

16.33

11.57

