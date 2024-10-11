Mindpool Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.39
-0.37
-0.18
1.97
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.19
-0.11
-0.1
Tax paid
0.01
-0.02
-0.06
-0.57
Working capital
0.51
-4.96
1.49
-0.52
Other operating items
Operating
0.8
-5.55
1.12
0.76
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.49
0.01
Free cash flow
0.8
-5.55
1.61
0.77
Equity raised
13.94
14.93
15.13
15.69
Investing
-5.04
3.79
0
0
Financing
0.05
-0.8
-0.41
-4.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.76
12.36
16.33
11.57
