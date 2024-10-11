Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.94
8.12
6.83
17.13
yoy growth (%)
22.43
18.86
-60.11
-26.29
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.11
-7.31
-4.28
-9.54
As % of sales
81.55
90.11
62.69
55.72
Other costs
-1.42
-1.44
-2.94
-5.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.31
17.84
43.03
32.71
Operating profit
0.41
-0.64
-0.39
1.98
OPM
4.12
-7.96
-5.73
11.55
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.19
-0.11
-0.1
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-0.09
-0.1
Other income
0.1
0.49
0.42
0.2
Profit before tax
0.39
-0.37
-0.18
1.97
Taxes
0.01
-0.02
-0.06
-0.57
Tax rate
3.99
7.85
38.24
-28.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.41
-0.39
-0.24
1.4
Exceptional items
0
-0.09
-0.08
0
Net profit
0.41
-0.49
-0.33
1.4
yoy growth (%)
-184.17
47.98
-123.64
37.92
NPM
4.16
-6.06
-4.86
8.21
