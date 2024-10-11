iifl-logo-icon 1
Mindpool Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

63.25
(-4.89%)
Oct 11, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.94

8.12

6.83

17.13

yoy growth (%)

22.43

18.86

-60.11

-26.29

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.11

-7.31

-4.28

-9.54

As % of sales

81.55

90.11

62.69

55.72

Other costs

-1.42

-1.44

-2.94

-5.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.31

17.84

43.03

32.71

Operating profit

0.41

-0.64

-0.39

1.98

OPM

4.12

-7.96

-5.73

11.55

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.19

-0.11

-0.1

Interest expense

0

-0.02

-0.09

-0.1

Other income

0.1

0.49

0.42

0.2

Profit before tax

0.39

-0.37

-0.18

1.97

Taxes

0.01

-0.02

-0.06

-0.57

Tax rate

3.99

7.85

38.24

-28.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.41

-0.39

-0.24

1.4

Exceptional items

0

-0.09

-0.08

0

Net profit

0.41

-0.49

-0.33

1.4

yoy growth (%)

-184.17

47.98

-123.64

37.92

NPM

4.16

-6.06

-4.86

8.21

