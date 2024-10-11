Mindpool Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
63.25
(-4.89%)
Oct 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.67

8.49

7.85

7.39

Net Worth

12.91

12.73

12.09

11.63

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.88

0.32

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.91

14.61

12.41

11.68

Fixed Assets

0.47

0.87

0.14

0.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.03

0.03

0.01

Networking Capital

11.87

13.33

12.14

10.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

5.04

5.87

4.02

1.34

Debtor Days

49.18

Other Current Assets

10.66

10.16

10.48

10.07

Sundry Creditors

-0.81

-0.75

-0.8

-0.13

Creditor Days

4.77

Other Current Liabilities

-3.02

-1.95

-1.56

-0.59

Cash

0.5

0.4

0.09

0.69

Total Assets

12.91

14.63

12.4

11.67

