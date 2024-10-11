Mindpool Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.67
8.49
7.85
7.39
Net Worth
12.91
12.73
12.09
11.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.88
0.32
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.91
14.61
12.41
11.68
Fixed Assets
0.47
0.87
0.14
0.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.03
0.03
0.01
Networking Capital
11.87
13.33
12.14
10.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
5.04
5.87
4.02
1.34
Debtor Days
49.18
Other Current Assets
10.66
10.16
10.48
10.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.81
-0.75
-0.8
-0.13
Creditor Days
4.77
Other Current Liabilities
-3.02
-1.95
-1.56
-0.59
Cash
0.5
0.4
0.09
0.69
Total Assets
12.91
14.63
12.4
11.67
