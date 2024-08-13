Mindpool Technologies Ltd Summary

Mindpool Technologies Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mindpool Technologies Private Limited on February 21, 2011. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Mindpool Technologies Limited on April 04, 2018. The Company is mainly engaged in business of IT Staffing, software development and information technology enabled services. The Companys key clients include Herbalife International India Private Ltd, Clairvoyant India Private Limited, Inspirage Software Consulting Private Limited, HTC Global Services (India) Private Ltd and Opalforce INC etc. The Company provide extensive services in Oracle EBS, Oracle SCM and Oracle SOA covering upgrade & support solutions. Their services include advising, building, implementing, managing and supporting Oracle solutions and operating Oracle systems for clients. The IT staffing services include manpower recruitment and outsourcing for clients, comprising permanent staffing solutions and flexi staffing solutions. It also provide the training programs to assist the employees of clients in building their IT skillsets, to improve their technological knowledge, enhance their soft skills etc.The Company started operations in Pune and Bangalore with development centers to support innovation, growth and consistent quality delivery in 2011. Then after, it opened office at Enzyme Tech Park, Bangalore in 2018. It attained the revered Oracle Silver Partner Status in 2019. In February 2019, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issue and allotment of 12,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 3.6 Crore.In November 2019, the Company acquired subsidiary, S A Tech Software India Pvt. Ltd, which is in IT staffing and Project Consulting Division. The Business of Companys major client Equinix Inc. moved from US to India alongwith more employment and staffing opportunities in 2021-22. The Company expanded its business in the Digital Marketing and Cloud services in 2022.The Company sold 47,000 shares of S A Tech Software India Private Limited in November, 2022 and S A Tech Software India Private Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company in 2022-23.