Mindpool Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

63.25
(-4.89%)
Oct 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Mindpool Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
1. To Consider and approve the change in designation of Mrs. Poonam Ritesh Sharma (DIN: 03397469) from Executive- Whole Time Director to Non-Executive Director with effect from 1st October 2024. 2. To consider and approve the grant of loan to Opalforce Software India Limited. 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Mindpool Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Mindpool Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:24/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Jul 202425 Jun 2024
To consider other business matters Mindpool Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Mindpool Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
To consider other business matters
Board Meeting10 Nov 20233 Nov 2023
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 and other business matters Mindpool Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 10, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/11/2023)

