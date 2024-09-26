|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|1. To Consider and approve the change in designation of Mrs. Poonam Ritesh Sharma (DIN: 03397469) from Executive- Whole Time Director to Non-Executive Director with effect from 1st October 2024. 2. To consider and approve the grant of loan to Opalforce Software India Limited. 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Mindpool Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Mindpool Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:24/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Jul 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|To consider other business matters Mindpool Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Mindpool Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Mar 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters
|Board Meeting
|10 Nov 2023
|3 Nov 2023
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 and other business matters Mindpool Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 10, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/11/2023)
