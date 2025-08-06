The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GVP Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GVP Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹4.95 and ₹4.95 as of 06 Aug ‘25