Summary

KLG Systel Limited (KLG) is a knowledge company that has been an enabler in the escalating growth of Indian Industry and Infrastructure, providing support and IT enablement to Top 500 Indian companies (both from the government & private sector) and the Indian arms of Fortune 500 companies. Incorporated as KLG Consultants Pvt Ltd on 2nd December 1985, the technology solutions offered by KLG Systel align with the different stages of the life cycle of any large organisation. Embodying the KLG Systel vision, the companys business is divided into Strategic Business Units (SBUs) under the heads of Business Life Cycle Solutions and Power System Solutions to enable it to cater to the specific functional and strategic needs of the industry. With its unique business model, the company has incorporated cutting-edge technologies from leading international technology partners such as AutoDesk, COADE, Microsoft, Oracle, Primavera, IBM, and SAP to provide business life cycle solutions to a wide spectrum of clients. Commercial operations of the company were commenced during the year 1987-88. KLG Systel was converted into a public limited company in January of the year 1994. It acquired its present name in the month of September of the same year 1994. KLG had completed Neural Network based Steel Plant Optimization model (one of its kind application in the world) in the fiscal of 1996-97. During the same year, Microsoft Corp and KLG had entered into an alliance to serve the manufacturing secto

Read More