KLG Systel Ltd Share Price

4.1
(-2.38%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

KLG Systel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

4

Prev. Close

4.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

4.35

Day's Low

4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-37.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KLG Systel Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

KLG Systel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KLG Systel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:40 AM
Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 73.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KLG Systel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

12.76

12.76

12.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

198.51

247.33

227.39

Net Worth

211.27

260.09

240.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

24.97

37.72

99.37

242.19

234.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.97

37.72

99.37

242.19

234.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.13

2.6

6.51

10.64

1.95

View Annually Results

KLG Systel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KLG Systel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kumud Goel

Director

Vijoy Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KLG Systel Ltd

Summary

KLG Systel Limited (KLG) is a knowledge company that has been an enabler in the escalating growth of Indian Industry and Infrastructure, providing support and IT enablement to Top 500 Indian companies (both from the government & private sector) and the Indian arms of Fortune 500 companies. Incorporated as KLG Consultants Pvt Ltd on 2nd December 1985, the technology solutions offered by KLG Systel align with the different stages of the life cycle of any large organisation. Embodying the KLG Systel vision, the companys business is divided into Strategic Business Units (SBUs) under the heads of Business Life Cycle Solutions and Power System Solutions to enable it to cater to the specific functional and strategic needs of the industry. With its unique business model, the company has incorporated cutting-edge technologies from leading international technology partners such as AutoDesk, COADE, Microsoft, Oracle, Primavera, IBM, and SAP to provide business life cycle solutions to a wide spectrum of clients. Commercial operations of the company were commenced during the year 1987-88. KLG Systel was converted into a public limited company in January of the year 1994. It acquired its present name in the month of September of the same year 1994. KLG had completed Neural Network based Steel Plant Optimization model (one of its kind application in the world) in the fiscal of 1996-97. During the same year, Microsoft Corp and KLG had entered into an alliance to serve the manufacturing secto
