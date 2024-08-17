KLG Systel Ltd Summary

KLG Systel Limited (KLG) is a knowledge company that has been an enabler in the escalating growth of Indian Industry and Infrastructure, providing support and IT enablement to Top 500 Indian companies (both from the government & private sector) and the Indian arms of Fortune 500 companies. Incorporated as KLG Consultants Pvt Ltd on 2nd December 1985, the technology solutions offered by KLG Systel align with the different stages of the life cycle of any large organisation. Embodying the KLG Systel vision, the companys business is divided into Strategic Business Units (SBUs) under the heads of Business Life Cycle Solutions and Power System Solutions to enable it to cater to the specific functional and strategic needs of the industry. With its unique business model, the company has incorporated cutting-edge technologies from leading international technology partners such as AutoDesk, COADE, Microsoft, Oracle, Primavera, IBM, and SAP to provide business life cycle solutions to a wide spectrum of clients. Commercial operations of the company were commenced during the year 1987-88. KLG Systel was converted into a public limited company in January of the year 1994. It acquired its present name in the month of September of the same year 1994. KLG had completed Neural Network based Steel Plant Optimization model (one of its kind application in the world) in the fiscal of 1996-97. During the same year, Microsoft Corp and KLG had entered into an alliance to serve the manufacturing sector in India. In April of the year 1998, the company commenced its internet division operation and also awarded the ISO 9001 quality management system certification by DNV Certification B V, Netherlands under accreditation of the Dutch Council of Accreditation. The company had launched Jaldi in a Box(JIB) in the year 1999-2000, a unique software system that lets a user set up own exclusive e-commerce enabled virtual storefront using internet infrastructure with bare minimum cost. KLG in joint collaboration with OTI had launched PowerStation Management System in the same year, the on-line version of ETAP PowerStation in India.During the year 2004-05, the company framed two subsidiary companies namely KLG Software Technology Pvt Ltd and KLG Software Tech & Infr Pvt Ltd. KLG introduced Software Sales & Implementation, VIDUSHI to meet the specific needs of the electricity distribution utilities (Indigenously developed by KLG Systel Ltd) and Hardware (SG-61). In 2006, the company expands its sectors into Airport, Ports, Roads and Retail Automations also. To develop the infrastructure facilities of Research and Development, KLG Systel had issued Global Depositary Receipts in March of the year 2007. To manage power crisis and global warming, the company divulged an Intelligent Electricity platform under the name of www.connectgaia.com in May of the identical year 2007. The company had ranked fourth in revenue generation in the same year 2007. KLG bagged Golden Peacock Award in the Innovative Product/Service Category, and among NASSCOMS 100 IT Innovators of the year 2007. KLG Systel had inked an investment agreement with IBM Daksh Business Process Services (IBM Daksh) in July of the year 2008 for investment of Rs 120 million in its subsidiary viz. KLG Power. The company had established an office in August 2008 at Singapore to market its power solutions in Asian, Chinese and Australian Markets. KLG Systel is in phased implementation of its consolidation and expansion plans. A facility with covered area of over half a million square feet is under construction in Gurgaon. It has proposed to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Davni near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh with an installed capacity of 25,000 units per month. The proposed unit meets the demands of automatic meter reading units for the utility business.