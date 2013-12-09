KLG Systel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.76
12.76
12.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
198.51
247.33
227.39
Net Worth
211.27
260.09
240.07
Minority Interest
Debt
262.38
260.33
202.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.09
21.24
15.27
Total Liabilities
497.74
541.66
457.47
Fixed Assets
263.25
281.28
233.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.12
24.47
13.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
30.06
0.45
0.58
Networking Capital
187.26
220.19
198.31
Inventories
50.03
87
82.92
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
125.46
135.31
109
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
34.82
42.7
47.87
Sundry Creditors
-9.01
-29.47
-21.82
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.04
-15.35
-19.66
Cash
6.05
15.27
11.72
Total Assets
497.74
541.66
457.47
