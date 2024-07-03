Summary

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited was originally incorporated on February 07, 2001 as Dynamic Restructuring Management Services Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956. The name of Company changed from Dynamic Restructuring Management Services Private Limited to Kandarp Management Services Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2010. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited on March 22, 2022. The Company provides wide ranges of support services such as Call Centre, Contact Point Verification, Site Visits, Document check/Pickup, E-Kyc, Skip Tracing, Employee Back Check, Staffing Solutions, Payroll Management, Payment Collections (soft), AMC Booking Services etc. to its clients and specializes in providing End to End solutions to customers/clients. Presently, it is engaged in BPO services specializing in the area of support services solutions.The Company is in the current line of business and client lists includes various banks, insurance companies, financial service companies, etc. Also, it help clients with voice support services, field support services and Back Office Processing Services to provide comprehensive range of services to clients who are in need of specialist assistance. Their services can be tailored to meet needs of each client. The Company make sure that it give clients innovative strategies. Call center outsourcing service is a cost-effecti

Read More