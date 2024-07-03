iifl-logo-icon 1
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd Share Price

50
(1.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:52 PM

  • Open0
  • Day's High50
  • 52 Wk High58.95
  • Prev. Close49.15
  • Day's Low50
  • 52 Wk Low 16
  • Turnover (lac)10
  • P/E43.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.87
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0

Prev. Close

49.15

Turnover(Lac.)

10

Day's High

50

Day's Low

50

52 Week's High

58.95

52 Week's Low

16

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.87

P/E

43.5

EPS

1.13

Divi. Yield

0

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

1 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.90%

Non-Promoter- 30.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.97

8.97

6.27

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.96

7.91

1.5

6.31

Net Worth

17.93

16.88

7.77

7.01

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Kumar Rai

Whole-time Director

Meenakshi Pathak

Director

Pankaj Rai

Independent Director

Anita Jha

Independent Director

Pramod Kumar Tiwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niharika Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd

Summary

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited was originally incorporated on February 07, 2001 as Dynamic Restructuring Management Services Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956. The name of Company changed from Dynamic Restructuring Management Services Private Limited to Kandarp Management Services Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2010. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited on March 22, 2022. The Company provides wide ranges of support services such as Call Centre, Contact Point Verification, Site Visits, Document check/Pickup, E-Kyc, Skip Tracing, Employee Back Check, Staffing Solutions, Payroll Management, Payment Collections (soft), AMC Booking Services etc. to its clients and specializes in providing End to End solutions to customers/clients. Presently, it is engaged in BPO services specializing in the area of support services solutions.The Company is in the current line of business and client lists includes various banks, insurance companies, financial service companies, etc. Also, it help clients with voice support services, field support services and Back Office Processing Services to provide comprehensive range of services to clients who are in need of specialist assistance. Their services can be tailored to meet needs of each client. The Company make sure that it give clients innovative strategies. Call center outsourcing service is a cost-effecti
Company FAQs

What is the Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd share price today?

The Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd is ₹44.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd is 43.5 and 2.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd is ₹16 and ₹58.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd?

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 19.92%, 1 Year at 186.59%, 6 Month at 53.59%, 3 Month at -6.91% and 1 Month at 26.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.09 %

