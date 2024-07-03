Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹49.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹10
Day's High₹50
Day's Low₹50
52 Week's High₹58.95
52 Week's Low₹16
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.87
P/E43.5
EPS1.13
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.97
8.97
6.27
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.96
7.91
1.5
6.31
Net Worth
17.93
16.88
7.77
7.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Kumar Rai
Whole-time Director
Meenakshi Pathak
Director
Pankaj Rai
Independent Director
Anita Jha
Independent Director
Pramod Kumar Tiwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niharika Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd
Summary
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited was originally incorporated on February 07, 2001 as Dynamic Restructuring Management Services Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956. The name of Company changed from Dynamic Restructuring Management Services Private Limited to Kandarp Management Services Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2010. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited on March 22, 2022. The Company provides wide ranges of support services such as Call Centre, Contact Point Verification, Site Visits, Document check/Pickup, E-Kyc, Skip Tracing, Employee Back Check, Staffing Solutions, Payroll Management, Payment Collections (soft), AMC Booking Services etc. to its clients and specializes in providing End to End solutions to customers/clients. Presently, it is engaged in BPO services specializing in the area of support services solutions.The Company is in the current line of business and client lists includes various banks, insurance companies, financial service companies, etc. Also, it help clients with voice support services, field support services and Back Office Processing Services to provide comprehensive range of services to clients who are in need of specialist assistance. Their services can be tailored to meet needs of each client. The Company make sure that it give clients innovative strategies. Call center outsourcing service is a cost-effecti
Read More
The Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd is ₹44.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd is 43.5 and 2.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd is ₹16 and ₹58.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 19.92%, 1 Year at 186.59%, 6 Month at 53.59%, 3 Month at -6.91% and 1 Month at 26.03%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.