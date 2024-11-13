Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Kandarp Digi Smart Bpo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Kandarp Digi Smart Bpo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Results Half year ended as on 30th September 2024 . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 23 Aug 2024

To consider and approve Director Kandarp Digi Smart Bpo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Kandarp Digi Smart Bpo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 17 May 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Kandarp Digi Smart Bpo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024