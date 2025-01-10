iifl-logo-icon 1
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.97

8.97

6.27

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.96

7.91

1.5

6.31

Net Worth

17.93

16.88

7.77

7.01

Minority Interest

Debt

4.82

2.64

1.94

2.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.14

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.89

19.52

9.71

9.93

Fixed Assets

11.24

11.96

8.72

7.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.09

0

0.09

Networking Capital

10.61

7.23

0.89

2.54

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.23

10.11

8.13

8.29

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.18

3.67

1.66

1.52

Sundry Creditors

-0.9

-4.91

-7.65

-6.39

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.9

-1.64

-1.25

-0.88

Cash

0.96

0.24

0.09

0.15

Total Assets

22.9

19.52

9.7

9.93

