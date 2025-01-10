Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.97
8.97
6.27
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.96
7.91
1.5
6.31
Net Worth
17.93
16.88
7.77
7.01
Minority Interest
Debt
4.82
2.64
1.94
2.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.89
19.52
9.71
9.93
Fixed Assets
11.24
11.96
8.72
7.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.09
0
0.09
Networking Capital
10.61
7.23
0.89
2.54
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.23
10.11
8.13
8.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.18
3.67
1.66
1.52
Sundry Creditors
-0.9
-4.91
-7.65
-6.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.9
-1.64
-1.25
-0.88
Cash
0.96
0.24
0.09
0.15
Total Assets
22.9
19.52
9.7
9.93
