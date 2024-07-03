Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd Summary

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited was originally incorporated on February 07, 2001 as Dynamic Restructuring Management Services Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956. The name of Company changed from Dynamic Restructuring Management Services Private Limited to Kandarp Management Services Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2010. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited on March 22, 2022. The Company provides wide ranges of support services such as Call Centre, Contact Point Verification, Site Visits, Document check/Pickup, E-Kyc, Skip Tracing, Employee Back Check, Staffing Solutions, Payroll Management, Payment Collections (soft), AMC Booking Services etc. to its clients and specializes in providing End to End solutions to customers/clients. Presently, it is engaged in BPO services specializing in the area of support services solutions.The Company is in the current line of business and client lists includes various banks, insurance companies, financial service companies, etc. Also, it help clients with voice support services, field support services and Back Office Processing Services to provide comprehensive range of services to clients who are in need of specialist assistance. Their services can be tailored to meet needs of each client. The Company make sure that it give clients innovative strategies. Call center outsourcing service is a cost-effective way to support businesses through Inbound and Outbound calls for support services, customer queries and help customers solve their technical problems. Field support services involves dispatching workers or employees to a location outside company premises to install maintain or repair equipment, systems or assets. Field service managers keep track of an organizations field resources and coordinate the work of field service practitioners who deliver skilled, specialized or proprietary services to clients. Back-office services refer to business processes that take place behind-the-scenes. While back-office tasks are not as visible, they are imperative for businesses to be successful. Large Organizations usually outsource the back office related works to BPOs. Apart from these, Company offers a cost-efficient way to have back-office matters taken care of by experts. It also provides service related to Voice-based Support Services, Field Support Services and Back Office Processing Services. In 2013-14, the Company became subsidiary of Promoting Company, Reliable Data Services Limited, which got listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Company made a public issue of 27,00,000 Equity Shares by raising fund aggregating to Rs 8.1 Crore through fresh issue in September, 2022.