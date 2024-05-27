Kandarp Digi Smart Bpo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 23, 2024. KANDARP DIGI SMART BPO LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 19-Jun-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024) Kandarp Digi Smart Bpo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 19, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 19/06/2024) company has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 19, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 21/06/2024)