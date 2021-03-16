Dear Members,

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited

The financial Summary:-

(Rs. In Lacs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Sales & Other Income 1651.30 1611.28 Profit before Finance Cost, Depreciation & Tax 284.61 215.29 Finance Cost 48.59 27.41 Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 79.81 62.24 Profit before extraordinary items and Tax 156.21 125.64 Extra-Ordinary Items 0 0 Profit/(loss) before tax 156.21 125.64 Current Tax 40.61 32.67 Deferred Tax 14.35 -9.18 MAT Credit Entitlement - - Profit after Tax 101.24 102.16

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Companys sales and other income for FY 2023-24 is Rs. 1654.34 (Lacs) as compared to Rs. 1613.51 (lacs)/- of previous FY i.e., 2022-23 showing increase of 2.53%.The Company earned profit after tax Rs. 101.24 (lacs) as compared to Rs. 102.16 (lacs) in previous year.

TRANSFER OF RESERVES

Company has transferred 895.78 lakhs amount to General Reserve.

LISTING INFORMATION

The Company Shares are listed as follows:

Name of Stock Exchanges Stock Code/Symbol National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 KANDARP

SHARE CAPITAL

The authorized share capital of the company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 10.00 crores. The paid up share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 89,730,000/-.

Name of Shareholders No. of Shares Issued Mrs. Meenakshi Pathak 5,00,400 eq. shares Reliable Data Services Limited 5,643,000 eq. shares Mr. Sunil Kumar Rai 1,26,000 eq. shares

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As required by section 134 (3) (c) of Companies Act 2013.Your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

DEPOSITS

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIALS ORDER PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS, TRIBUNAL

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulator, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companies operations in future.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

Provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility pursuant to the provisions of the section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable on our company.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk management is the process of identification, assessment, and prioritization, of risk followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities. The Company has laid a comprehensive risk assessments and minimization procedure which is reviewed by the audit committee and approved by Board.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

According to Section 134(5) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013 the term Internal Financial Control (IFC) means the policies and procedures adopted by the company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of Kandarp financial information.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All transactions entered with related parties during the financial year 2023-24, were on an arms length basis and were in ordinary course of Business and the provisions of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted. The disclosure in form AOC-2 is given Annexure III. Further, there are no materially significant related party transactions during the year made by the Company with promoter, Directors, Key Managerial personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

All related party transactions are placed before the audit committee for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the audit committee is obtained for the transaction which is of a foreseen and repetitive nature. Transaction entered into pursuant to omnibus approval so granted along with statements giving details of all related party transaction are placed before the audit Committee.

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulation 2015, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions which is also available on Companys website at www.kdsbpo.com.

S. No. Related Parties Nature of Relation 1 Pankaj Rai Director 2 Anil Khullar Resignation 16/03/2021 Director 3 Sunil Kumar Rai Appointment 25 /02/2021 Managing Director 4 Mrs Anita Jha Join 30/09/2021 Independent Director 5 Authentic Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd Subsidiary of Holding Company 6 Ascent Keyboardlabs Technologies Pvt Ltd Subsidiary of Holding Company 7 Reliable Data Services Ltd. Holding Company 8 Authentic Developers Pvt Ltd. Subsidiary of Holding Company 9 Sharp Eagle Investigation Pvt. Ltd. Subsidiary of Holding Company 10 Vibrant Educare Pvt. Ltd. Subsidiary of Holding Company 11 Reliable Agri Services Private Ltd. Subsidiary of Holding Company 12 Factoring Management Services India Pvt. Ltd. Subsidiary of Holding Company 13 RDS Allied Services Private Limited Subsidiary of Holding Company

DIRECTORS

Mr. Pankaj Rai, Non-Executive Director (DIN: 05250574) retires from the Board by rotation and being eligible, offer himself for reappointment.

The above is subject to approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS

The Remuneration Policy of the Company is designed to attract, mot?vate and retain manpower in a competitive and international market. The policy reflects the Companys objectives for good corporate governance as well as sustained long-term value creation for shareholders. The Remuneration Policy applies to the Companys senior management, including its Key Managerial Person and Board of Directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy for the members of Board and Executive Management is available on the Companys website, www.kdsbpo.com

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARDS PERFORMANCE

In accordance with the provisions of Schedule IV of the Companies Act 2013, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held properly without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and Members of the Management. The Committee has reviewed the performance and effectiveness of the Board in this meeting as a whole for the Financial Year 2023-24.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) in the Company as per Section 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as follows:-

Mr. Sunil Kumar Rai: - Managing Director (DIN: 01989744)

Mrs. Meenakshi Pathak: - Whole Time Director (DIN: 02009605)

Mr. Pankaj Rai- Non-Executive Director (DIN: 05250574)

Mr. Parbind Jha: - Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Niharika Gupta: - Company Secretary (Cessation w.e.f.01.03.2024)

Ms. Anisha Kumari was appointed as whole time company secretary and compliance officer w.e.f.30.05.2024 NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

The Board of Directors duly met Four times during the financial year 2023-24 for which proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules.

DISCLOSURE BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT. 2013

The company has a policy and it provides for protection against sexual harassment of woman at work place and for prevention and redressal of such complaints.

The Company has zero tolerance on Sexual Harassment at workplace. During the year under review, no complaints were received against the sexual harassment at workplace.

AUDITORS

To Appoint Ashutosh Pandey & Associates, Chartered Accountant, (FRN:021376N.), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for Five years and in this regard pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to provisions of Section 139, 142 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, if any, read with the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014, including any statutory enactment or modification thereof, M/s Ashutosh Pandey & Associates, Chartered Accountant, (FRN:021376N) be and is hereby appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company and to hold the office from the conclusion of this 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion 28th Annual General Meeting, at a remuneration to be decided by the Board of Directors in consultation with the Auditors plus applicable service tax and reimbursement of travelling and out of pocket expenses incurred by them for the purpose of audit.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT all Director of the company be and are hereby authorised to sign the necessary documents and to do all such acts, matters, deeds and things and to take all necessary steps for giving effect to the above mentioned resolution as deemed fit;

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board has appointed Mrs. Neha Mehra, Practicing Company Secretary to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith to this Report.

COST AUDIT

Provision given under section 148 of Companies Act, 2013 and rule 14 of company (audit and auditor) rules, 2014, not applicable for our company.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has framed a vigil mechanism/whistle blower policy to deal with unethical behavior actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companies Code of Conducts or ethics policy, if any. The Vigil Mechanism/ whistle blower policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED

The Details of loans, guarantees or investments covered under the provision of under Section 186 of the Companied Act, 2013 are given in the Note to the Financial Statement.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The provision of Conservation of energy, Technology absorption and Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo as stipulated under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is not applicable on our company.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

During the year, there were no transaction requiring disclosure or reporting in respect of matters relating to:

(a) pendency of any proceeding under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016; and

(b) instance of one-time settlement with any bank or financial institution

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors of the Company wish to convey their gratitude and place on record their appreciation for all the employees at all levels for their hard work, solidarity, cooperation and dedication during the year.

The Directors sincerely convey their appreciation to customers, shareholders, vendors, bankers, business associates, regulatory and government authorities for their continued support.

APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to remam as industry leaders.

The board places on record its appreciation for the support and co-operation your company has been receiving from its suppliers, retailers, dealers and other associated with the company. Our company looks upon them as partners in its progress and has shared with them the rewards of growth. It will be the Companys endeavour to build and nurture strong links on mutuality of benefits, respect for and co-operation with each other, consistent with consumer interests.

The Directors also take the opportunity to thank all shareholders, clients, vendors, Banks, Government and Regulatory authorities and stock exchanges, for their continued support.