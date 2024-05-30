To the Members

of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Report on Standalone Annual Financial Results and half yearly Results of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended)

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone annual financial results (the Statement) of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited (the Company) for the year ended 31 March 2024, attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) (Listing Regulations), including relevant circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI) from time to time.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement: is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and give a true and fair view in conformity with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), read with relevant rules issued thereunder, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the standalone Net profit after tax and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the year ended 31 March2024.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements and Those Charged with Governance Responsibilities for the Statement

4. These Standalone Financial results have been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, prescribed under Section133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, and incompliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations including SEBI Circular. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for

preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the standalone financial results by the Director of the Company, as aforesaid.

5. In preparing the Statement, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

6. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Statement

7. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee e that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section143 (10) of the Act, will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.

8. As part of an audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

o Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

o Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

o Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

o Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material Uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

o Eval?ate the overall presentation, structure and content of the .Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

9. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

10. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

11. The Statement includes the financial results for the half year ended 31 March 2024, being the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the n full financial year and the published unaudited year- to-date figures up to the half year of the current financial year, which were subject to limited review by us as required under the Listing Regulations.

12. The standalone financial results dealt with by this report has been prepared for the express purpose of filing with National Stock Exchange of India. These results are based on and should be read with the audited standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31,2024 on which we issued an unmodified audit opinion vide our report dated May 30,2024

FOR B MANNA & COMPANY (Chartered Accountants) FRN:0325326E Biswanath Manna (Partner) M.No. 061940 UDIN : 24061940BKEPHC7135 Place: New Delhi Date: 30/05/2024

"Annexure-A": To the Independent Auditors Report

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has proper records related to full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has proper records related to full particulars of Intangible assets.

(i) (b) According to the Information explanation given to us. In our opinion Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

(c) According to the information explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company. Details of immovable properties, which are not held in the name of the company, are NIL: Description of property Gross carrying value Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/director or employee of promoter/director Period held Reason for not being held in the name of the company Building under Property.

(d) According to the information explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company .No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i) (e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) The Company is a service Company, primarily rendering back office service. Accordingly it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus paragraph (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company. The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees. In aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

(iii) According to the information explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) According to the information explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security on which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, GST, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or cess which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are not any statutory dues referred in sub- clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. (x)

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly. Clause 3 (x) (a) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly clause 3 (x) (b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us. We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

(b) According to the information explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company. During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year.

(xii) According to the information explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him for the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention , which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Standalone balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Standalone balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the Information and explanations given to us, there is not liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.