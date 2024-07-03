iifl-logo-icon 1
Allsec Technologies Ltd Share Price

962.6
(-1.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:33 PM

  • Open984
  • Day's High1,009.45
  • 52 Wk High1,251.9
  • Prev. Close978.85
  • Day's Low956
  • 52 Wk Low 643.05
  • Turnover (lac)162.14
  • P/E16.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value161.83
  • EPS58.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,466.84
  • Div. Yield4.59
No Records Found

Allsec Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

984

Prev. Close

978.85

Turnover(Lac.)

162.14

Day's High

1,009.45

Day's Low

956

52 Week's High

1,251.9

52 Week's Low

643.05

Book Value

161.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,466.84

P/E

16.83

EPS

58.32

Divi. Yield

4.59

Allsec Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

Record Date: 06 Nov, 2024

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Alldigi Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.38%

Non-Promoter- 1.66%

Institutions: 1.66%

Non-Institutions: 24.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Allsec Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.24

15.24

15.24

15.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

182.81

162.77

146.81

141.05

Net Worth

198.05

178.01

162.05

156.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

188.65

201.33

128.78

116.21

yoy growth (%)

-6.29

56.33

10.81

7.24

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-116.87

-129.72

-74.54

-64.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

21.28

30.32

24.78

20.37

Depreciation

-17.19

-14.55

-3.28

-3.36

Tax paid

-5.31

-8.73

4.21

2.17

Working capital

6.67

29.21

13.91

-8.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.29

56.33

10.81

7.24

Op profit growth

-10.68

78.18

20.31

50.82

EBIT growth

-27.07

28.13

18.91

61.97

Net profit growth

68.99

-67.4

28.61

137.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

469.37

390.45

317.2

276.69

294.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

469.37

390.45

317.2

276.69

294.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.9

8.03

6.45

3.64

4.09

Allsec Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Allsec Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ajit Abraham Isaac

Independent Director

Sanjay Anandaram

Independent Director

Milind Chalisgaonkar

Independent Director

Lakshmi Sarada R

Non Executive Director

SRINIVASAN GURUPRASAD

Non Executive Director

Kamal Pal Hoda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neeraj Manchanda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Allsec Technologies Ltd

Summary

Allsec Technologies Limited, established on August 24, 1998 is a BPO with multiple delivery centers in India and Philippines, supporting a global clientele. The Company provides voice and non-voice services services to domestic and international clients. Company operates two segments globally viz Human Resources Operation (HRO) covering HRMS, payroll services, time and attendance management and Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) which encompasses lead generation, customer retention and relationship management comprising both voice and non-voice processes. The HRO services and CLM services are delivered from India and the subsidiary in Philippines. In India the CLM business supports both international (CLM International business) and domestic (CLM domestic business) customers and the HRO business supports both International and domestic customers. The Company is a highly customer-centric, flexible and transparent service provider. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Digital Business Services (DBS) and Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO)services for customers located in India and outside India. The services provided by the Company include data verification, processing of orders received through telephone calls, telemarketing, monitoring quality of calls of other call centers, customer services and HR and payroll processing.The company provides services to the industries such as financial services, telecom, retail and health care, technology, automotive and gaming
Company FAQs

What is the Alldigi Tech Ltd share price today?

The Alldigi Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹962.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alldigi Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alldigi Tech Ltd is ₹1466.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alldigi Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alldigi Tech Ltd is 16.83 and 6.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alldigi Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alldigi Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alldigi Tech Ltd is ₹643.05 and ₹1251.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alldigi Tech Ltd?

Alldigi Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.29%, 3 Years at 13.12%, 1 Year at 49.87%, 6 Month at -13.54%, 3 Month at -2.47% and 1 Month at -4.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alldigi Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alldigi Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.39 %
Institutions - 1.66 %
Public - 24.95 %

