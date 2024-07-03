Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹984
Prev. Close₹978.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹162.14
Day's High₹1,009.45
Day's Low₹956
52 Week's High₹1,251.9
52 Week's Low₹643.05
Book Value₹161.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,466.84
P/E16.83
EPS58.32
Divi. Yield4.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.24
15.24
15.24
15.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
182.81
162.77
146.81
141.05
Net Worth
198.05
178.01
162.05
156.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
188.65
201.33
128.78
116.21
yoy growth (%)
-6.29
56.33
10.81
7.24
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-116.87
-129.72
-74.54
-64.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
21.28
30.32
24.78
20.37
Depreciation
-17.19
-14.55
-3.28
-3.36
Tax paid
-5.31
-8.73
4.21
2.17
Working capital
6.67
29.21
13.91
-8.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.29
56.33
10.81
7.24
Op profit growth
-10.68
78.18
20.31
50.82
EBIT growth
-27.07
28.13
18.91
61.97
Net profit growth
68.99
-67.4
28.61
137.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
469.37
390.45
317.2
276.69
294.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
469.37
390.45
317.2
276.69
294.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.9
8.03
6.45
3.64
4.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ajit Abraham Isaac
Independent Director
Sanjay Anandaram
Independent Director
Milind Chalisgaonkar
Independent Director
Lakshmi Sarada R
Non Executive Director
SRINIVASAN GURUPRASAD
Non Executive Director
Kamal Pal Hoda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neeraj Manchanda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Allsec Technologies Ltd
Summary
Allsec Technologies Limited, established on August 24, 1998 is a BPO with multiple delivery centers in India and Philippines, supporting a global clientele. The Company provides voice and non-voice services services to domestic and international clients. Company operates two segments globally viz Human Resources Operation (HRO) covering HRMS, payroll services, time and attendance management and Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) which encompasses lead generation, customer retention and relationship management comprising both voice and non-voice processes. The HRO services and CLM services are delivered from India and the subsidiary in Philippines. In India the CLM business supports both international (CLM International business) and domestic (CLM domestic business) customers and the HRO business supports both International and domestic customers. The Company is a highly customer-centric, flexible and transparent service provider. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Digital Business Services (DBS) and Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO)services for customers located in India and outside India. The services provided by the Company include data verification, processing of orders received through telephone calls, telemarketing, monitoring quality of calls of other call centers, customer services and HR and payroll processing.The company provides services to the industries such as financial services, telecom, retail and health care, technology, automotive and gaming
Read More
The Alldigi Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹962.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alldigi Tech Ltd is ₹1466.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alldigi Tech Ltd is 16.83 and 6.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alldigi Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alldigi Tech Ltd is ₹643.05 and ₹1251.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alldigi Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.29%, 3 Years at 13.12%, 1 Year at 49.87%, 6 Month at -13.54%, 3 Month at -2.47% and 1 Month at -4.18%.
