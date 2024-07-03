Summary

Allsec Technologies Limited, established on August 24, 1998 is a BPO with multiple delivery centers in India and Philippines, supporting a global clientele. The Company provides voice and non-voice services services to domestic and international clients. Company operates two segments globally viz Human Resources Operation (HRO) covering HRMS, payroll services, time and attendance management and Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) which encompasses lead generation, customer retention and relationship management comprising both voice and non-voice processes. The HRO services and CLM services are delivered from India and the subsidiary in Philippines. In India the CLM business supports both international (CLM International business) and domestic (CLM domestic business) customers and the HRO business supports both International and domestic customers. The Company is a highly customer-centric, flexible and transparent service provider. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Digital Business Services (DBS) and Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO)services for customers located in India and outside India. The services provided by the Company include data verification, processing of orders received through telephone calls, telemarketing, monitoring quality of calls of other call centers, customer services and HR and payroll processing.The company provides services to the industries such as financial services, telecom, retail and health care, technology, automotive and gaming

Read More