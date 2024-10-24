Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Alldigi Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024 The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of INR 30/- per equity share of face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25 Record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is fixed as Wednesday, November 06, 2024. The interim dividend will be paid on or before November 18, 2024, or within 30 days from the date of declaration as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, through electronic mode or by dividend warrants, as applicable. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

ALLSEC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 06,2024 Board has approved Re-appointment of Independent Directors for their second term of five consecutive years, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 25th AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024