iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Allsec Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

1,012.85
(3.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:58 AM

Allsec Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Alldigi Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024 The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of INR 30/- per equity share of face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25 Record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is fixed as Wednesday, November 06, 2024. The interim dividend will be paid on or before November 18, 2024, or within 30 days from the date of declaration as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, through electronic mode or by dividend warrants, as applicable. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
ALLSEC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 06,2024 Board has approved Re-appointment of Independent Directors for their second term of five consecutive years, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 25th AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
ALLSEC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024)

Allsec Tech.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Allsec Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.