Allsec Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
21.28
30.32
24.78
20.37
Depreciation
-17.19
-14.55
-3.28
-3.36
Tax paid
-5.31
-8.73
4.21
2.17
Working capital
6.67
29.21
13.91
-8.08
Other operating items
Operating
5.45
36.25
39.62
11.1
Capital expenditure
-5
32.56
5.76
-77.25
Free cash flow
0.45
68.81
45.38
-66.15
Equity raised
250.45
275.46
268.71
216.77
Investing
16.32
-64.98
5.28
36.04
Financing
34.17
15.53
0.41
-0.09
Dividends paid
0
0
7.61
0
Net in cash
301.4
294.82
327.41
186.57
