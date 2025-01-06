iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Allsec Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

962.6
(-1.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Allsec Technologies Ltd

Allsec Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

21.28

30.32

24.78

20.37

Depreciation

-17.19

-14.55

-3.28

-3.36

Tax paid

-5.31

-8.73

4.21

2.17

Working capital

6.67

29.21

13.91

-8.08

Other operating items

Operating

5.45

36.25

39.62

11.1

Capital expenditure

-5

32.56

5.76

-77.25

Free cash flow

0.45

68.81

45.38

-66.15

Equity raised

250.45

275.46

268.71

216.77

Investing

16.32

-64.98

5.28

36.04

Financing

34.17

15.53

0.41

-0.09

Dividends paid

0

0

7.61

0

Net in cash

301.4

294.82

327.41

186.57

Allsec Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Allsec Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.