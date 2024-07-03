Allsec Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
339.66
282.47
231.83
203.21
223.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
339.66
282.47
231.83
203.21
223.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.25
8.02
4.56
2.13
3.29
Total Income
344.91
290.49
236.39
205.34
226.59
Total Expenditure
259.32
218.63
175.17
158.23
166.56
PBIDT
85.59
71.86
61.22
47.11
60.03
Interest
2.53
2.79
1.19
1.55
1.79
PBDT
83.06
69.07
60.03
45.56
58.24
Depreciation
23.82
19.74
17.07
16.87
14.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
17
12.68
23.23
7.03
8.95
Deferred Tax
-1.03
-0.09
1.59
0.32
0.45
Reported Profit After Tax
43.27
36.74
18.14
21.34
34.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
43.27
36.74
18.14
21.34
34.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
43.27
36.74
18.14
21.34
34.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.4
24.11
11.9
14
22.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
300
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.24
15.24
15.24
15.24
15.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.19
25.43
26.4
23.18
26.88
PBDTM(%)
24.45
24.45
25.89
22.42
26.08
PATM(%)
12.73
13
7.82
10.5
15.25
