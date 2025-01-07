Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
188.65
201.33
128.78
116.21
yoy growth (%)
-6.29
56.33
10.81
7.24
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-116.87
-129.72
-74.54
-64.86
As % of sales
61.95
64.43
57.88
55.81
Other costs
-35.02
-30.45
-31.14
-32.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.56
15.12
24.18
27.66
Operating profit
36.76
41.16
23.1
19.2
OPM
19.48
20.44
17.93
16.52
Depreciation
-17.19
-14.55
-3.28
-3.36
Interest expense
-2.1
-1.74
-0.24
-0.67
Other income
3.81
5.45
5.2
5.2
Profit before tax
21.28
30.32
24.78
20.37
Taxes
-5.31
-8.73
4.21
2.17
Tax rate
-24.95
-28.79
16.98
10.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.97
21.59
28.99
22.54
Exceptional items
0
-12.14
0
0
Net profit
15.97
9.45
28.99
22.54
yoy growth (%)
68.99
-67.4
28.61
137.76
NPM
8.46
4.69
22.51
19.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.