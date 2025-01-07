iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Allsec Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,030.45
(7.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Allsec Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

188.65

201.33

128.78

116.21

yoy growth (%)

-6.29

56.33

10.81

7.24

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-116.87

-129.72

-74.54

-64.86

As % of sales

61.95

64.43

57.88

55.81

Other costs

-35.02

-30.45

-31.14

-32.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.56

15.12

24.18

27.66

Operating profit

36.76

41.16

23.1

19.2

OPM

19.48

20.44

17.93

16.52

Depreciation

-17.19

-14.55

-3.28

-3.36

Interest expense

-2.1

-1.74

-0.24

-0.67

Other income

3.81

5.45

5.2

5.2

Profit before tax

21.28

30.32

24.78

20.37

Taxes

-5.31

-8.73

4.21

2.17

Tax rate

-24.95

-28.79

16.98

10.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.97

21.59

28.99

22.54

Exceptional items

0

-12.14

0

0

Net profit

15.97

9.45

28.99

22.54

yoy growth (%)

68.99

-67.4

28.61

137.76

NPM

8.46

4.69

22.51

19.39

Allsec Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Allsec Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.