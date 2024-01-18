Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 Intimation of Record Date for Interim Dividend 2024-25 The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of INR 30/- per equity share of face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is fixed as Wednesday, November 06, 2024.