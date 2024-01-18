|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|30
|300
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 Intimation of Record Date for Interim Dividend 2024-25 The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of INR 30/- per equity share of face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is fixed as Wednesday, November 06, 2024.
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|15
|150
|Final
|The Board has recommended a final dividend of INR 15/- per equity share of face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, scheduled on August 02, 2024.
