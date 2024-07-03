Allsec Technologies Ltd Summary

Allsec Technologies Limited, established on August 24, 1998 is a BPO with multiple delivery centers in India and Philippines, supporting a global clientele. The Company provides voice and non-voice services services to domestic and international clients. Company operates two segments globally viz Human Resources Operation (HRO) covering HRMS, payroll services, time and attendance management and Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) which encompasses lead generation, customer retention and relationship management comprising both voice and non-voice processes. The HRO services and CLM services are delivered from India and the subsidiary in Philippines. In India the CLM business supports both international (CLM International business) and domestic (CLM domestic business) customers and the HRO business supports both International and domestic customers. The Company is a highly customer-centric, flexible and transparent service provider. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Digital Business Services (DBS) and Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO)services for customers located in India and outside India. The services provided by the Company include data verification, processing of orders received through telephone calls, telemarketing, monitoring quality of calls of other call centers, customer services and HR and payroll processing.The company provides services to the industries such as financial services, telecom, retail and health care, technology, automotive and gaming. They are having their delivery centers located at Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Trichy, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata. The company now operates over 5000 seats pan India and 600 seats in Manila, Philippines. The Company owns three wholly owned subsidiaries, Allsectech Inc., USA, Allsectech Manila Inc., Philippines and Retreat Capital Management Inc., USA.In 2000, the company a delivery centres with the initial capacity of 100 seats at R. A. Puram, Chennai. In September 2000, they incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Allsectech Inc in USA. In January 2001, they commenced commercial outsourcing operation at R A Puram facility.In February 2001, the company entered into outsourcing contract with Compucredit and from March 2001 onwards, they started operation for CompuCredit processes. In August 2001, the company setup TNPL Facility and from October 2001, they commenced processes in TNPL Facility. In the year 2002, the company expanded the R A Puram facility from 100 seats to 150 seats and commenced commercial operations. In April 2002, they set up a delivery centres with the capacity of 400 at Velachery, Chennai. In January 2003, the company received ISO 9001:2000 certification. In November 2003, they made a strategic alliance with CompuCredit. In December 2003, they started HR payroll processing for a global IT consulting company, India.In March 2004, the company started first technical support process. In January 2005, they revised the strategic agreement with CompuCredit. In May 2005, the company completed an initial public offering of 3,141,200 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 135 per share and the equity shares of the company were listed on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange with effect from May 9, 2005.In December 2005, the company acquired 100% equity shares in a Bangalore based BPO company, namely B2K Corporation. Thus, B2K Corp Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company. During the year 2006-07, the company obtained the renewal of the renowned BS7799 certification for their Information Security Management System. Also, they obtained the ISO 27001: 2005 certification.During the year 2007-08, as per the scheme of amalgamation, B2K Corp Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company was amalgamated with the company. They added a delivery centre in Trichy with the capacity of 200 seats. In January 2008, the company acquired Kingdom Builders Inc, a Company located at Philippines engaged in Website Development, Strategic Teleservices and Customer Care Quality Management and changed the name to Allsectech Manila Inc. The subsidiary company set up a delivery centre in Manila.During the year 2008-09, the company acquired the Indian Domestic Contact Management services division of i2i Telesource Pvt. Ltd. effective 31st July, 2008. This brought in a pan India presence in 8 cities which is particularly useful for the Indian Domestic business. Consequent to the acquisition, they established delivery centers at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Jaipur. Also, they expanded their domestic delivery center at Bengaluru and Mumbai.During the year 2009-10, the company added more capacity for their domestic market by adding capacity in Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. The company also upgraded and expanded the facilities in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. This has resulted in an overall addition of 1500 seats and upgradation of 1200 seats. During the year, the company was certified for ISO 27001 (Information Security Management) and ISO 9001:2008. Also in addition to such overall process and security systems certifications, they also achieved SAS 70 Type II certification for their HR BPO services to realize higher levels of maturity and be consistent with business and market needs in HR outsourcing.In 2008-09, the Company added around 1000 seats for the domestic business with the acquisition of the call-center division of i2i Telesource Pvt Ltd.During the year 2010-11, Allsectech Inc, USA, the wholly owned subsidiary of the company opened a new centre having capacity of nealry 100 seats at Bedford, Texas, USA, which became operational since Dec 10. The Company set up a Delivery Center in USA to operate under Wholly Owned Subsidiary in USA.During the year 2020-21, Retreat Capital Management Inc., USA ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The Companys DBS business ventured into patient care support in the health care space for a large US based organization and started execution from the centre in Manila in 2023. Effective on April 30, 2024, Company sold the Local Level Compliances (LLC) business through a slump sale as a going concern .