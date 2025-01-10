To The Members of Allsec Technologies Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Allsec Technologies Limited

(“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of

Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive

Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SAs”) specified under section 14310 ( ) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the

Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition Principal audit procedures performed: Revenue for the year ended March 31 , 2024 is Rs. 31,405 lakhs. We understood and evaluated the Companys process for recording and measuring revenues and compared that to the Companys accounting policies to ensure consistency. Revenues from such contracts is recognised and measured based on (1) efforts incurred multiplied by agreed rate in the contract with customers and / or (2) the unit of work delivered multiplied by agreed rate in the contract with customers. We tested the effectiveness of controls over (1) enforceability of contracts including inspecting that key terms in the contracts are agreed with customers and (2) revenue is recognised only based on agreed terms and customer acceptances for work delivered. These contracts are subject to revision periodically for (1) rate agreed; (2) efforts due to deployment of additional resources and/ or (3) rate and efforts as more fully described above. For a sample of contracts, we performed the following procedures: Revenue is recognised only based on customer acceptances for delivery of work. Given the periodical changes to contracts with customers, there is significant audit effort to ensure that revenue is recorded based on (1) contractual terms which are legally enforceable and (2) the work delivered is duly acknowledged by the customer. We tested that revenue recognised for new contracts and revision to existing contracts was based on contractual terms agreed with customers multiplied by efforts or unit of work delivered duly acknowledged by customer. We tested unbilled revenues at year end by comparing subsequent invoicing to customer acknowledgement for delivery of service.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

? The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Board of Directors report, Annexures to the Board of Directors report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and Sustainable Report and Report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

O ur opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

I f, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows

Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including

Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparingthestandalonefinancial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in and changes in equity of the accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

?Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting fromfraudishigherthanforoneresultingfrom error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controlsrelevanttotheauditinordertodesign audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 1433 ( )(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing We consider our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial f statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be quantitative materiality influenced. and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationshipsandothermattersthatmayreasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the suchpublicinterestbenefits communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) ?We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) ?In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for not complying with the requirement of audit trail as stated in (i)(vi) below. c) ?The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive

Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) ?In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) ?On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March

31 , 2024 taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 1642 ( ) of the Act.

f) ?The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) ?With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h) ?With respect to the other matters to be includedintheAuditorsReportinaccordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. i) ?With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) ?The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note29 to the standalone financial statements;

?ii) ?The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii) ?There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) ?(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 40(h) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate

Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b ) TheManagementhasrepresented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note

40(h) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

(“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act. As stated in note 37 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company, has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,

2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares except that:

(i) audit trail was not enabled at the database level for SAP accounting software to log direct data changes, and

(ii) audit trail logs were not enabled for certain standard SAP tables. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section final 14311 ( ) of the Act, we give in “Annexure

B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells

Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 008072S)

Place: Mumbai C Manish Muralidhar

Date: May 06, 2024 Partner MM/VLS/YK/2024/11

(Membership No. 213649) (UDIN: 24213649BKCJEU2076)

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Allsec Technologies Limited (“the Company”) as at

March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference financial to standalone statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 14310 ( ) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the

Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error statementsisa or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

. issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells

Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 008072S) Place: Mumbai C Manish Muralidhar

Date: May 06, 2024 Partner MM/VLS/YK/2024/11 (Membership No. 213649) (UDIN: 24213649BKCJEU2076)

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) ?The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, so to cover all the items once every 18 months which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) ?The Company does not have any immovable properties and hence reporting under clause (i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) ?The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) ?No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) ?(a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Acc ording to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) ?The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) ?The Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) ?The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) ?Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) Acc ording to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

(a) ?Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Professional taxes, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities though there has been a delay in respect of remittance of provident fund and professional tax dues.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Professional taxes, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) ?There are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b ) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not made any investment in or given any new loan or advances to any of its subsidiaries during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. The Company did not have any associate or joint venture during the year.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b ) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) ?(a) T o the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) T o the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies

Act has been filed in Form ADT-

4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) A s represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit plan agreed with the internal auditors and approved by the Audit Committee of the Company is for the period January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our report covering the period April 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024 as per the said approved internal audit plan in determining the nature, timing, and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company, or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get

discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent CSR amount in respect of other than ongoing projects for the year requiring a transfer to a

Fund specified in Schedule VII to the

Companies Act in compliance with the provision of sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the

Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount, to a Special account before the date of this report and within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provision of section 1356 ( ) of the Act.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells

Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 008072S) Place: Mumbai C Manish Muralidhar

Date: May 06, 2024 Partner MM/VLS/YK/2024/11 (Membership No. 213649) (UDIN: 24213649BKCJEU2076)