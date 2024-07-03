The Board has approved convening the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, August 02, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM). Further details of AGM will be provided in the Notice of AGM in due course. Copy of Newspaper Publication on Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting and E-voting Information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) Book Closure for the purpose of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) Proceedings of 25th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)