Orchasp Ltd Share Price

3.47
(-0.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.51
  • Day's High3.58
  • 52 Wk High6.81
  • Prev. Close3.48
  • Day's Low3.35
  • 52 Wk Low 2.45
  • Turnover (lac)6.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.46
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)110.88
  • Div. Yield0
Orchasp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

3.51

Prev. Close

3.48

Turnover(Lac.)

6.5

Day's High

3.58

Day's Low

3.35

52 Week's High

6.81

52 Week's Low

2.45

Book Value

3.46

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

110.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Orchasp Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Orchasp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Orchasp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Orchasp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.97

22.59

19.79

19.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.11

78.41

80.86

80.8

Net Worth

108.08

101

100.65

100.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

8.18

51.51

53.48

13.49

yoy growth (%)

-84.11

-3.68

296.33

15.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0

0.01

0.29

Employee costs

-6.23

-45.15

-37.47

-3.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.34

1.12

2.38

-7.57

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.13

-2.1

-3.57

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.23

-0.06

0.06

Working capital

0.32

12.56

9.16

-2.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.11

-3.68

296.33

15.13

Op profit growth

-102.4

-61.77

-212.41

-68.62

EBIT growth

-43.99

-25.68

-131.55

-44.4

Net profit growth

-76.16

-61.83

-103.45

132.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13.25

23.46

37.29

8.18

82.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.25

23.46

37.29

8.18

82.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.8

4.92

0.77

1.05

0.07

Orchasp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Orchasp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Chief Operating Officer

K S Shiva Kumar

ED / MD / CFO / Promoter

CHANDRA PATTAPURATHI SEKHAR

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

K K Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sai Roop Kumar Vegunta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Srinivasa Reddy Bade

Independent Non Exe. Director

G. Ponnari

Independent Non Exe. Director

B.V.B.Ravi Kishore

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sangeeta Mundhra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orchasp Ltd

Summary

Orchasp Limited (Erstwhile known Cybermate Infotek Limited) was incorporated in May, 1994. The Company is a conventional IT Services firm known for its bespoke software services. The Company is presently engaged in providing IT services, solutions, platforms and has been providing services to health care, telecom, manufacturing, engineering, energy and retail sectors, It provides software solutions and consultancy services in both on-site and off-shore projects. There services include, compiling and selling products for general IT use and domain specific solutions. The company started the domestic operations during 1994-95 and then moved into on-site overseas projects and training. It has also initiated steps to register their trade mark CYBERMATE. It came out with an public issue in early 1999.During the year 1999-2000, the company signed a MOU with Merant Solutions (P) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merant Plc and with KAAP Technology Services Inc. which is a professional management services company based at Atlanta, USA. This association will put CIL in a position to target vertical market segment of enterprise application development solutions in Banking, Finance, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Healthcare, etc. Further the company has streamlined its products into six core focus areas as the demand for e-Business management software solutions is rising which are Enterprise Management, Security Infrastructure, E-Commerce Components, E-Business Transformation & Intergration
Company FAQs

What is the Orchasp Ltd share price today?

The Orchasp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orchasp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orchasp Ltd is ₹110.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orchasp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orchasp Ltd is 0 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orchasp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orchasp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orchasp Ltd is ₹2.45 and ₹6.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orchasp Ltd?

Orchasp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.65%, 3 Years at -25.72%, 1 Year at 43.21%, 6 Month at -4.66%, 3 Month at 9.43% and 1 Month at 8.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orchasp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orchasp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 78.69 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Orchasp Ltd

