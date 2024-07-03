SectorIT - Software
Open₹3.51
Prev. Close₹3.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.5
Day's High₹3.58
Day's Low₹3.35
52 Week's High₹6.81
52 Week's Low₹2.45
Book Value₹3.46
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)110.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.97
22.59
19.79
19.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.11
78.41
80.86
80.8
Net Worth
108.08
101
100.65
100.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
8.18
51.51
53.48
13.49
yoy growth (%)
-84.11
-3.68
296.33
15.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
0.01
0.29
Employee costs
-6.23
-45.15
-37.47
-3.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.34
1.12
2.38
-7.57
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.13
-2.1
-3.57
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.23
-0.06
0.06
Working capital
0.32
12.56
9.16
-2.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.11
-3.68
296.33
15.13
Op profit growth
-102.4
-61.77
-212.41
-68.62
EBIT growth
-43.99
-25.68
-131.55
-44.4
Net profit growth
-76.16
-61.83
-103.45
132.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13.25
23.46
37.29
8.18
82.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.25
23.46
37.29
8.18
82.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.8
4.92
0.77
1.05
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Chief Operating Officer
K S Shiva Kumar
ED / MD / CFO / Promoter
CHANDRA PATTAPURATHI SEKHAR
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
K K Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sai Roop Kumar Vegunta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Srinivasa Reddy Bade
Independent Non Exe. Director
G. Ponnari
Independent Non Exe. Director
B.V.B.Ravi Kishore
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sangeeta Mundhra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Orchasp Ltd
Summary
Orchasp Limited (Erstwhile known Cybermate Infotek Limited) was incorporated in May, 1994. The Company is a conventional IT Services firm known for its bespoke software services. The Company is presently engaged in providing IT services, solutions, platforms and has been providing services to health care, telecom, manufacturing, engineering, energy and retail sectors, It provides software solutions and consultancy services in both on-site and off-shore projects. There services include, compiling and selling products for general IT use and domain specific solutions. The company started the domestic operations during 1994-95 and then moved into on-site overseas projects and training. It has also initiated steps to register their trade mark CYBERMATE. It came out with an public issue in early 1999.During the year 1999-2000, the company signed a MOU with Merant Solutions (P) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merant Plc and with KAAP Technology Services Inc. which is a professional management services company based at Atlanta, USA. This association will put CIL in a position to target vertical market segment of enterprise application development solutions in Banking, Finance, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Healthcare, etc. Further the company has streamlined its products into six core focus areas as the demand for e-Business management software solutions is rising which are Enterprise Management, Security Infrastructure, E-Commerce Components, E-Business Transformation & Intergration
Read More
The Orchasp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orchasp Ltd is ₹110.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orchasp Ltd is 0 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orchasp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orchasp Ltd is ₹2.45 and ₹6.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orchasp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.65%, 3 Years at -25.72%, 1 Year at 43.21%, 6 Month at -4.66%, 3 Month at 9.43% and 1 Month at 8.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.