iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orchasp Ltd Quarterly Results

3.31
(2.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4.59

3.48

3.5

3.42

3.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.59

3.48

3.5

3.42

3.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.46

0.03

0.72

0.03

0.03

Total Income

5.05

3.5

4.21

3.44

3.52

Total Expenditure

19.36

3.07

4.03

3.02

2.89

PBIDT

-14.31

0.43

0.18

0.42

0.63

Interest

0

0.15

0.16

0.16

0.16

PBDT

-14.31

0.28

0.02

0.26

0.47

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.04

0.04

0

-0.03

0.12

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.28

0.23

0.01

0.27

0.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.28

0.23

0.01

0.27

0.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.28

0.23

0.01

0.27

0.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.37

0.01

0

0.02

0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

66.08

34.85

29.97

29.97

25.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-311.76

12.35

5.14

12.28

18

PBDTM(%)

-311.76

8.04

0.57

7.6

13.42

PATM(%)

-311.11

6.6

0.28

7.89

9.71

Orchasp Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orchasp Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.