Orchasp Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4.59
3.48
3.5
3.42
3.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.59
3.48
3.5
3.42
3.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.46
0.03
0.72
0.03
0.03
Total Income
5.05
3.5
4.21
3.44
3.52
Total Expenditure
19.36
3.07
4.03
3.02
2.89
PBIDT
-14.31
0.43
0.18
0.42
0.63
Interest
0
0.15
0.16
0.16
0.16
PBDT
-14.31
0.28
0.02
0.26
0.47
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.04
0.04
0
-0.03
0.12
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.28
0.23
0.01
0.27
0.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.28
0.23
0.01
0.27
0.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-14.28
0.23
0.01
0.27
0.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.37
0.01
0
0.02
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
66.08
34.85
29.97
29.97
25.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-311.76
12.35
5.14
12.28
18
PBDTM(%)
-311.76
8.04
0.57
7.6
13.42
PATM(%)
-311.11
6.6
0.28
7.89
9.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.