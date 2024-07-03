Orchasp Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
9.75
13.74
27.68
0
37.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.75
13.74
27.68
0
37.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
2.37
Total Income
9.83
13.82
27.76
0.08
39.57
Total Expenditure
8.49
10.79
26.35
0.68
33.8
PBIDT
1.34
3.03
1.41
-0.6
5.77
Interest
0.5
0.59
0.56
0.56
1.08
PBDT
0.84
2.44
0.85
-1.16
4.69
Depreciation
0.03
0.04
0.06
0
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.13
0.37
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0.03
0
-0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
0.67
2.01
0.75
-1.16
4.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.67
2.01
0.75
-1.16
4.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.67
2.01
0.75
-1.16
4.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.05
0.19
0.08
-0.12
0.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.97
21.09
19.79
19.79
19.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.74
22.05
5.09
0
15.51
PBDTM(%)
8.61
17.75
3.07
0
12.6
PATM(%)
6.87
14.62
2.7
0
12.55
