Orchasp Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.27
(-1.51%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2018

Gross Sales

9.75

13.74

27.68

0

37.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.75

13.74

27.68

0

37.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

2.37

Total Income

9.83

13.82

27.76

0.08

39.57

Total Expenditure

8.49

10.79

26.35

0.68

33.8

PBIDT

1.34

3.03

1.41

-0.6

5.77

Interest

0.5

0.59

0.56

0.56

1.08

PBDT

0.84

2.44

0.85

-1.16

4.69

Depreciation

0.03

0.04

0.06

0

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.13

0.37

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0.03

0

-0.08

Reported Profit After Tax

0.67

2.01

0.75

-1.16

4.67

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.67

2.01

0.75

-1.16

4.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.67

2.01

0.75

-1.16

4.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.05

0.19

0.08

-0.12

0.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.97

21.09

19.79

19.79

19.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.74

22.05

5.09

0

15.51

PBDTM(%)

8.61

17.75

3.07

0

12.6

PATM(%)

6.87

14.62

2.7

0

12.55

Orchasp Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

