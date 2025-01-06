iifl-logo-icon 1
Orchasp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.23
(-7.18%)
Jan 6, 2025

Orchasp Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.34

1.12

2.38

-7.57

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.13

-2.1

-3.57

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.23

-0.06

0.06

Working capital

0.32

12.56

9.16

-2.86

Other operating items

Operating

0.43

13.3

9.38

-13.94

Capital expenditure

0.03

-2.2

0.06

0

Free cash flow

0.46

11.1

9.44

-13.93

Equity raised

158.01

83.48

-117.27

17.13

Investing

0.01

68.24

0

-38.17

Financing

0

5.63

5.95

0.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

158.49

168.46

-101.88

-34.32

