Orchasp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.34
1.12
2.38
-7.57
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.13
-2.1
-3.57
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.23
-0.06
0.06
Working capital
0.32
12.56
9.16
-2.86
Other operating items
Operating
0.43
13.3
9.38
-13.94
Capital expenditure
0.03
-2.2
0.06
0
Free cash flow
0.46
11.1
9.44
-13.93
Equity raised
158.01
83.48
-117.27
17.13
Investing
0.01
68.24
0
-38.17
Financing
0
5.63
5.95
0.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
158.49
168.46
-101.88
-34.32
