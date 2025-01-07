Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
8.18
51.51
53.48
13.49
yoy growth (%)
-84.11
-3.68
296.33
15.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
0.01
0.29
Employee costs
-6.23
-45.15
-37.47
-3.09
As % of sales
76.15
87.65
70.07
22.92
Other costs
-1.99
-4.64
-11.5
-14.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.35
9.01
21.51
106.37
Operating profit
-0.04
1.71
4.49
-3.99
OPM
-0.5
3.33
8.39
-29.59
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.13
-2.1
-3.57
Interest expense
-0.65
-0.65
0
0
Other income
1.14
0.19
0
0
Profit before tax
0.34
1.12
2.38
-7.57
Taxes
-0.13
-0.23
-0.06
0.06
Tax rate
-38.65
-21.26
-2.81
-0.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
0.88
2.32
-7.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-59.7
Net profit
0.21
0.88
2.32
-67.2
yoy growth (%)
-76.16
-61.83
-103.45
132.01
NPM
2.58
1.72
4.34
-497.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.