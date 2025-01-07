iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orchasp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.38
(4.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:11:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orchasp Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

8.18

51.51

53.48

13.49

yoy growth (%)

-84.11

-3.68

296.33

15.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0

0.01

0.29

Employee costs

-6.23

-45.15

-37.47

-3.09

As % of sales

76.15

87.65

70.07

22.92

Other costs

-1.99

-4.64

-11.5

-14.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.35

9.01

21.51

106.37

Operating profit

-0.04

1.71

4.49

-3.99

OPM

-0.5

3.33

8.39

-29.59

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.13

-2.1

-3.57

Interest expense

-0.65

-0.65

0

0

Other income

1.14

0.19

0

0

Profit before tax

0.34

1.12

2.38

-7.57

Taxes

-0.13

-0.23

-0.06

0.06

Tax rate

-38.65

-21.26

-2.81

-0.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.21

0.88

2.32

-7.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-59.7

Net profit

0.21

0.88

2.32

-67.2

yoy growth (%)

-76.16

-61.83

-103.45

132.01

NPM

2.58

1.72

4.34

-497.99

Orchasp Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Orchasp Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.