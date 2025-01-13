Orchasp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.97
22.59
19.79
19.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.11
78.41
80.86
80.8
Net Worth
108.08
101
100.65
100.59
Minority Interest
Debt
15.15
20.97
20.6
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.07
0.04
Total Liabilities
123.24
121.98
121.32
100.63
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.06
0.11
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
68.28
68.28
68.28
68.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.09
0.15
0.2
Networking Capital
54.32
53.37
52.71
31.86
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
107.56
103.58
73.92
58.2
Debtor Days
2,595.93
Other Current Assets
2.75
2.86
2.94
2.79
Sundry Creditors
-42.08
-40.73
-13.7
-12.11
Creditor Days
540.15
Other Current Liabilities
-13.91
-12.34
-10.45
-17.02
Cash
0.46
0.2
0.07
0.12
Total Assets
123.23
122
121.32
100.63
