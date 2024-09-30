|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Date of 30th Annual General Meeting : Monday, 30th September 2024 at 10.30 am thru VC/OAVM. We are herewith submitting the outcome of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company held today i.e 30-09-2024 at 10.30 am through Video Conference (VC) /Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We are herewith submitting (a) EVoting & Venue Voting Results (b) Scrutinizers Report pertaining to the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
