Orchasp Ltd Summary

Orchasp Limited (Erstwhile known Cybermate Infotek Limited) was incorporated in May, 1994. The Company is a conventional IT Services firm known for its bespoke software services. The Company is presently engaged in providing IT services, solutions, platforms and has been providing services to health care, telecom, manufacturing, engineering, energy and retail sectors, It provides software solutions and consultancy services in both on-site and off-shore projects. There services include, compiling and selling products for general IT use and domain specific solutions. The company started the domestic operations during 1994-95 and then moved into on-site overseas projects and training. It has also initiated steps to register their trade mark CYBERMATE. It came out with an public issue in early 1999.During the year 1999-2000, the company signed a MOU with Merant Solutions (P) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merant Plc and with KAAP Technology Services Inc. which is a professional management services company based at Atlanta, USA. This association will put CIL in a position to target vertical market segment of enterprise application development solutions in Banking, Finance, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Healthcare, etc. Further the company has streamlined its products into six core focus areas as the demand for e-Business management software solutions is rising which are Enterprise Management, Security Infrastructure, E-Commerce Components, E-Business Transformation & Intergration of Industry Verticals, Portal & Web-based Application and Print Automation & PDF/workflow solutions. Theses six focus areas will drive sustainable growth in the years to come.During the year 2002, Company streamlined products and solutions with industry leaders in print and publishing automation and set up a Print Automation Group (PAG), to develop solutions for the print media industry. Further, the subsidiary company at U.A.E was incorporated in January 2008. In 2018, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz Cybermate International Unipessoal LDA at Portugal to address opportunities in Europe and African regions into Health care IT, Government IT requirements and others. Further, the overseas subsidiary by the name of Healthcare Infotek Limited was setup in Togo,Africa. In 2021-22, apart from the traditional IT Services model, the Company embarked on a platform oriented approach and identified 8 platforms on a b2b and b2c model.