Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Orchasp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take on record the Listing Approval of the BSE Limited dated 02nd December 2024 pertaining to allotment of 145279145 Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each consequent to conversion of 67 Nos FCCBs 2. To modify/rectify the board resolution adopted by the company on the 11th September 2024 allotting 156120873 equity shares of Rs.2/- each towards conversion of FCCBS along with interest accrued to give effect to the rectification suggested by BSE and restrict the allotment to 145279145 equity shares of Rs.2/- each 3. To take on record the interest accrued on FCCBs The Board at its meeting today has taken note of the Listing Approval from BSE for allotment of 14,52,79,145 Equity Shares upon conversion of FCCBs and modified/rectified the earlier resolution passed on 11-09-2024, allotting the shares for the conversion of FCCBs (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Orchasp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and approve such Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s JMT & Associates. The Board of Directors of the company has at its meeting held today, approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the limited review report issued by M/s JMT & Associates, Chartered Accountants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

A meeting of the board was held today, the 11th September 2024 through VC/OAVM and the board thus considered and approved 1. The allotment of 15,61,20,873 ( Fifteen Crore Sixty One Lakh Twenty Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy Three ) Equity Shares of Face value Rs.2/- each of the company to the Bond Holders , upon receipt of conversion notice from the bond holders for conversion of 67 Nos, 1% Unsecured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds,(FCCBs) of US$ 100,000 each along with accrued interest (Converted at 1 US$=INR 83.4813) based on the terms laid out in the roll over term sheet dated 05th July 2023, at an issue price of Rs 3.85/- (Rupees Three and Paise Eighty Five Only) , calculated based on the pricing formulae as prescribed in the SEBI(ICDR) Regulations.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Orchasp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Loan Agreement Cum Memorandum of Understanding with Apptest Corporation. 2. To Approve the Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting along with Boards Report Corporate Governance Report Management Discussion and Analysis etc. 3. To Re-appoint Directors retiring by rotation. 4. To Appoint a Secretarial Auditor for the ensuing period. 5. To Appoint a Scrutinizer for the e voting Process. 6. To fix Record Date Book Closure date and E voting dates etc 7. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Board. The Board has considered and approved the following: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. K.Koteswara Rao as Non-Independent & Non-Executive Director of the company. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. B.V.B.Ravi Kishore as an Independent Director of the company. 3. Notice of 30th AGM containing Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report, Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report & Management Discussion & Analysis 4. Appointment of Ms.T.Durga Pallavi, Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the ensuing year 5. Appointment of Ms.T.Durga Pallavi, Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for evoting. 7.(a) Date of 30th Annual General Meeting : Monday, 30th September 2024 at 10.30 am thru VC/OAVM. (b) Book Closure Date : 24-09-2024 to 30-09-2024, (c) Record Date : 20-09-2024 & (d) E voting dates 27-09-2024 at 10.00 am to 29-09-2024 up to 5.00pm The meeting commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 12.15 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Orchasp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s JMT & Associates. The Board has considered and approved the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the period ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Orchasp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The company proposes a meeting of the members of the board (a) to appoint M/s JMT & Associates Chartered Accountants Mumbai as statutory auditors of the company to fill up the casual vacancy arisen due to resignation of the previous auditor to hold office until conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting (b) To Authorise Mr.P.Chandra Sekhar to file necessary compliance and to do all that is necessary for this purpose The Board at its meeting held today the 15th June 2024 as appointed M/s JMT & Associates as Statutory Auditor of the Company in the casual vacancy arisen due to resignation of the previous auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Orchasp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (2) Allotment of Equity Shares to bond holders (FCCBs) consequent to seeking conversion of bonds into equity shares The Board Approved (a) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024 (b) Allotment of 2,44,29,863 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each for an issue price of Rs.4.10(Rupees Four and Paise Ten Only) including a premium of Rs.2.10(Rupees Two and Paise Ten Only) upon conversion of 12 Nos Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) of USD 1,00,000 each to Bond Holders (c) Appointed Mr. P.Chandra Sekhar (DIN 01647212) Managing Director as the Chairman of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024