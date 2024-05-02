To the Members of Orchasp Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Orchasp Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and the notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

Based on the information and explanations provided to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our report, we are of the opinion that the aforesaid standalone financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March

31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. We refer to the carrying value of investments of Rs 6825 lakhs held in Wholly Owned Subsidiary at Portugal in Cybermate International, Unipessoal, LDA which has been non -operational for over three years. The Company and the Portuguese Authorities have issued a notice of has defaulted in statutory filings cancellation of Certificate of Incorporation. We are unable to comment upon the carrying value of investments whether any provision for impairment in the value of investments is required.

2. The Company has not paid the Statutory Dues for a period of more than 6 Months from the date they became payable. The details are as given below:

S. No Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Due amount (Rs. in Lakhs) 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 38.68 2 Employees Provident Fund & Misc Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 18.25 3 Telangana Professional tax Act, 1987 Professional Tax 0.59 4 Employee State Insurance Act,1948 Employees State Insurance 0.07 5 Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax for AY 2009-10 643.94 6 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax for AY 2011-12 66.78 7 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax for AY 2012-13 392.38 8 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax for AY 2013-14 383.56 9 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax for AY 2013-14 118.26 10 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax for AY 2014-15 224.09 11 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax for AY 2019-20 142.78

3. The Trade Receivables are due from more than 6 months. Intheabsenceofconfirmations of Trade payables,

Trade Receivables and various advances/loans, we are unable to comment on the extent to which such balances are payable/recoverable.

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the

Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit our of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1. Issue of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) The recognition of FCCB in Books of Accounts as per "Ind AS 109- Financial Instruments "and "Ind AS 32- Financial Instruments". Presentation involves professional judgement relating to determination of repayment and convertible obligations over the tenure of FCCBs. The FCCBs converted into equity as on 31-03-2024 is for an amount of Rs. 6,50,00,000/- Refer Note No.33 in Notes to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. The company has issued FCCB of US$ 1,05,00,000 (Rs.68,25,00,000/-), 1% coupon Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds due upon completion of five years from the date of issue. Interest is payable at the time of maturity only. The bonds will bear interest at the rate 1% per annum, from the interest commencement date up to the date prior to the date of maturity. 2. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgement to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain Tax Positions as at April 1st 2024 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or with our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind

AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that is appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists; we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit the work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii)economic decisions of to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified opinion paragraphs, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the effects of the matters described in the

Basis for Qualified opinion paragraphs above, in our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) Except for the effects of the matters described in the

Basis for Qualified opinion paragraphs above, in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial

Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under

Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. deficiencies in internal control

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses a qualified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone

Ind AS Financial Statements. (Refer Note No: 25 of Notes to Standalone Financial Statements)

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or anyandLoss other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations in sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (iv) and (v) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

For P C N & Associates. Chartered Accountants FRN: 016016S

Sridhar Andhavarapu Partner Membership no: 213830

UDIN: 24213830BKHNXC7918

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 02.05.2024.

Annexure - "A" To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Orchasp Limited (the "Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full Particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full Particulars of intangible assets. b. As explained to us, Property Plant and Equipment have been physically verified regular intervals; as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there are no immovable properties held in the name of the Company. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has not revalued the Property Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the period under review. e. As represented to us and according to the information given to us, the Company does not hold any Benami Property. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. a. The Company does not have any inventory b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnersh ips or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. iv. As per the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, the Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public within the meaning of the provisions of section 73 of "the Act" and hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of "the Act" the Rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company. vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. The company is not regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b. There were undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees state Insurance, Income Tax, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable and the details are as under:

S. No Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Due amount (Rs. in Lakhs) 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 38.68 2. Employees Provident Fund & Misc Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 18.25 3. Telangana Professional tax Act, 1987 Professional Tax 0.59 4. Employee State Insurance Act,1948 Employees State Insurance 0.07

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the records examined by us, amount outstanding towards income tax and FEMA on account of dispute are as under; (Refer Note No: 25 of Standalone Ind AS Financial statements)

S. No Name of the Statute Nature of Dues U/S DEMAND (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where the Dispute is pending 1. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 154 643.94 2009-10 Pending with CIT (A) - NFAC 2. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 147 rws 144 66.78 2011-12 Pending with CIT (A) - NFAC 3. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 147 383.56 2013-14 Pending with CIT (A) - NFAC 4. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 143(3) rws 254 118.26 2013-14 Pending with CIT (A) - NFAC 5. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 143(3) 224.09 2014-15 Pending with CIT (A) - NFAC 6. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 147 392.39 2012-13 Pending with CIT (A) - NFAC 7. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 143(1) 142.79 2019-20 Pending with CIT (A) - NFAC Enforcement directorate penalty. 45,00,00,000/- FY 2001-02 to 2011-12 8. Foreign Exchange Management Act. SEC 13 (1) OF FEMA 45,00,00,000/- FY 2011-12 Appeal Authority at Delhi 21,57,12,000/- FY 2011-12 to 2015-16 2,00,000/- FY2004 TO 2008

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961) as income during the year.

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on examination of the financial statements, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or associate.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associate.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has issued 2,00,00,000 shares each at Rs.2 to Mrs. P. Rajeshwari on preferential allotment basis during the year and the requirements of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds has been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) Based on examination of books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section

143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is notaCoreInvestmentCompanyasdefinedin the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended).

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and there is no cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company is not covered under the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under clause (i) of the Sub-section 3 of the Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘The Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Orchasp Limited (‘the company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of Financial Statements of the company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our Audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ( the "Guidance Note") and the standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an Audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. These standards and guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and performed the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our Audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors Judgement, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion and the companys internal financial control system

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes these policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detailed, accurately and fairly reflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted principles, and that receipts and expenditures are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, Projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the basis for qualified opinion, the company has in all material respects reasonable internal financial controls system over financial reporting but not adequate and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st

2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

