Bartronics India Ltd Share Price

22.12
(10.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:46 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.12
  • Day's High22.12
  • 52 Wk High28.75
  • Prev. Close20.11
  • Day's Low22.12
  • 52 Wk Low 15.67
  • Turnover (lac)121.39
  • P/E224.22
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.91
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)673.72
  • Div. Yield0
Bartronics India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

22.12

Prev. Close

20.11

Turnover(Lac.)

121.39

Day's High

22.12

Day's Low

22.12

52 Week's High

28.75

52 Week's Low

15.67

Book Value

0.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

673.72

P/E

224.22

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Bartronics India Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bartronics India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Bartronics India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:57 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 85.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 85.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 14.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bartronics India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.46

30.46

34.05

34.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.95

-5.05

-146.56

-108.08

Net Worth

26.51

25.41

-112.51

-74.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

62.81

66.12

68.35

70.96

yoy growth (%)

-5.01

-3.25

-3.68

-2.24

Raw materials

-2.59

-8.56

-15.41

-9.06

As % of sales

4.13

12.95

22.55

12.77

Employee costs

-6.08

-7.27

-8.47

-10.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-50.48

-46.86

-73.68

-43.45

Depreciation

-4.28

-4.54

-5.4

-5.89

Tax paid

1.24

-4.41

7.74

0.39

Working capital

-9.23

241.88

0.67

-80.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.01

-3.25

-3.68

-2.24

Op profit growth

-13.37

-142.84

-224.83

27.27

EBIT growth

-65.45

-126.05

-337.96

111.39

Net profit growth

-3.98

-22.24

53.13

-15.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

52.63

65.56

63.44

68.01

76.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

52.63

65.56

63.44

68.01

76.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

460.29

0.13

0.24

3.21

0.29

Bartronics India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bartronics India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

A B S Reddy

Independent Director

Gaddam Varshitha

Chairman & Managing Director

N. Vidhya Sagar Reddy

Non Executive Director

Gaddam Naveena

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Diksha Omer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bartronics India Ltd

Summary

Bartronics India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company by the name of Super Bar Tronics Private Limited on September 10, 1990. Further, the Company changed its name from Super Bar Tronics Private Limited to Super Bartronics Limited and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company effective from July 27, 1995. The name of the Company was further changed to Bartronics India Limited on January 1, 1996.Bartronics is the leading Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC) solution provider in India. They are also the oldest and the leading Identification technology specialist in India. The Company is currently engaged in providing solutions based on Bar Coding, one of the oldest AIDC technologies. Since then, in the past two decades, it has been pioneer in introducing newer technologies and solutions in India based on Biometrics, RFID, POS, EAS, and Smart Cards etc.The Company started with providing solutions in Bar coding, one of the oldest AIDC technologies and now they are providing solutions based on emerging technologies like Radio Frequency Data Collection and Biometrics. During the year 2004-05, the company started a 100% Export Oriented Undertaking obtained the registration from Software Technology Park of India, Hyderabad. In September 2006, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hayleys Group of Srilanka for the purpose of addressing the opportunities of Providing Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) soluti
Company FAQs

What is the Bartronics India Ltd share price today?

The Bartronics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bartronics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bartronics India Ltd is ₹673.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bartronics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bartronics India Ltd is 224.22 and 22.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bartronics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bartronics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bartronics India Ltd is ₹15.67 and ₹28.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bartronics India Ltd?

Bartronics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.64%, 3 Years at 26.01%, 1 Year at 12.03%, 6 Month at -4.96%, 3 Month at -7.75% and 1 Month at -4.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bartronics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bartronics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 85.57 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 14.21 %

