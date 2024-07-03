SectorIT - Software
Open₹22.12
Prev. Close₹20.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹121.39
Day's High₹22.12
Day's Low₹22.12
52 Week's High₹28.75
52 Week's Low₹15.67
Book Value₹0.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)673.72
P/E224.22
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.46
30.46
34.05
34.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.95
-5.05
-146.56
-108.08
Net Worth
26.51
25.41
-112.51
-74.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
62.81
66.12
68.35
70.96
yoy growth (%)
-5.01
-3.25
-3.68
-2.24
Raw materials
-2.59
-8.56
-15.41
-9.06
As % of sales
4.13
12.95
22.55
12.77
Employee costs
-6.08
-7.27
-8.47
-10.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-50.48
-46.86
-73.68
-43.45
Depreciation
-4.28
-4.54
-5.4
-5.89
Tax paid
1.24
-4.41
7.74
0.39
Working capital
-9.23
241.88
0.67
-80.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.01
-3.25
-3.68
-2.24
Op profit growth
-13.37
-142.84
-224.83
27.27
EBIT growth
-65.45
-126.05
-337.96
111.39
Net profit growth
-3.98
-22.24
53.13
-15.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
52.63
65.56
63.44
68.01
76.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52.63
65.56
63.44
68.01
76.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
460.29
0.13
0.24
3.21
0.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
A B S Reddy
Independent Director
Gaddam Varshitha
Chairman & Managing Director
N. Vidhya Sagar Reddy
Non Executive Director
Gaddam Naveena
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Diksha Omer
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bartronics India Ltd
Summary
Bartronics India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company by the name of Super Bar Tronics Private Limited on September 10, 1990. Further, the Company changed its name from Super Bar Tronics Private Limited to Super Bartronics Limited and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company effective from July 27, 1995. The name of the Company was further changed to Bartronics India Limited on January 1, 1996.Bartronics is the leading Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC) solution provider in India. They are also the oldest and the leading Identification technology specialist in India. The Company is currently engaged in providing solutions based on Bar Coding, one of the oldest AIDC technologies. Since then, in the past two decades, it has been pioneer in introducing newer technologies and solutions in India based on Biometrics, RFID, POS, EAS, and Smart Cards etc.The Company started with providing solutions in Bar coding, one of the oldest AIDC technologies and now they are providing solutions based on emerging technologies like Radio Frequency Data Collection and Biometrics. During the year 2004-05, the company started a 100% Export Oriented Undertaking obtained the registration from Software Technology Park of India, Hyderabad. In September 2006, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hayleys Group of Srilanka for the purpose of addressing the opportunities of Providing Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) soluti
Read More
The Bartronics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bartronics India Ltd is ₹673.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bartronics India Ltd is 224.22 and 22.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bartronics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bartronics India Ltd is ₹15.67 and ₹28.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bartronics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.64%, 3 Years at 26.01%, 1 Year at 12.03%, 6 Month at -4.96%, 3 Month at -7.75% and 1 Month at -4.78%.
