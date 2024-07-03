Summary

Bartronics India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company by the name of Super Bar Tronics Private Limited on September 10, 1990. Further, the Company changed its name from Super Bar Tronics Private Limited to Super Bartronics Limited and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company effective from July 27, 1995. The name of the Company was further changed to Bartronics India Limited on January 1, 1996.Bartronics is the leading Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC) solution provider in India. They are also the oldest and the leading Identification technology specialist in India. The Company is currently engaged in providing solutions based on Bar Coding, one of the oldest AIDC technologies. Since then, in the past two decades, it has been pioneer in introducing newer technologies and solutions in India based on Biometrics, RFID, POS, EAS, and Smart Cards etc.The Company started with providing solutions in Bar coding, one of the oldest AIDC technologies and now they are providing solutions based on emerging technologies like Radio Frequency Data Collection and Biometrics. During the year 2004-05, the company started a 100% Export Oriented Undertaking obtained the registration from Software Technology Park of India, Hyderabad. In September 2006, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hayleys Group of Srilanka for the purpose of addressing the opportunities of Providing Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) soluti

