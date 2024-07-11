iifl-logo-icon 1
Bartronics India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.33
(9.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:50 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

62.81

66.12

68.35

70.96

yoy growth (%)

-5.01

-3.25

-3.68

-2.24

Raw materials

-2.59

-8.56

-15.41

-9.06

As % of sales

4.13

12.95

22.55

12.77

Employee costs

-6.08

-7.27

-8.47

-10.4

As % of sales

9.69

10.99

12.4

14.65

Other costs

-48.16

-43.41

-60.51

-38.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

76.68

65.64

88.52

54.44

Operating profit

5.95

6.87

-16.05

12.86

OPM

9.48

10.4

-23.48

18.12

Depreciation

-4.28

-4.54

-5.4

-5.89

Interest expense

-52.39

-52.39

-52.42

-52.38

Other income

0.23

3.21

0.19

1.97

Profit before tax

-50.48

-46.86

-73.68

-43.45

Taxes

1.24

-4.41

7.74

0.39

Tax rate

-2.47

9.41

-10.5

-0.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-49.23

-51.27

-65.94

-43.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-49.23

-51.27

-65.94

-43.06

yoy growth (%)

-3.98

-22.24

53.13

-15.21

NPM

-78.38

-77.53

-96.47

-60.68

