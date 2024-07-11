Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
62.81
66.12
68.35
70.96
yoy growth (%)
-5.01
-3.25
-3.68
-2.24
Raw materials
-2.59
-8.56
-15.41
-9.06
As % of sales
4.13
12.95
22.55
12.77
Employee costs
-6.08
-7.27
-8.47
-10.4
As % of sales
9.69
10.99
12.4
14.65
Other costs
-48.16
-43.41
-60.51
-38.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.68
65.64
88.52
54.44
Operating profit
5.95
6.87
-16.05
12.86
OPM
9.48
10.4
-23.48
18.12
Depreciation
-4.28
-4.54
-5.4
-5.89
Interest expense
-52.39
-52.39
-52.42
-52.38
Other income
0.23
3.21
0.19
1.97
Profit before tax
-50.48
-46.86
-73.68
-43.45
Taxes
1.24
-4.41
7.74
0.39
Tax rate
-2.47
9.41
-10.5
-0.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-49.23
-51.27
-65.94
-43.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-49.23
-51.27
-65.94
-43.06
yoy growth (%)
-3.98
-22.24
53.13
-15.21
NPM
-78.38
-77.53
-96.47
-60.68
