|Sep-2024
|Jul-2024
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
85.56%
85.56%
90%
89.75%
90%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.22%
0.21%
0.21%
0.21%
0.21%
Non-Institutions
14.2%
14.21%
9.78%
10.02%
9.78%
Total Non-Promoter
14.43%
14.43%
10%
10.24%
10%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
