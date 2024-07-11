Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.01
-8.82
-3.79
-11.58
Op profit growth
-13.37
-141.62
-217.69
37.82
EBIT growth
-65.45
-125.57
-313.33
153.72
Net profit growth
-3.98
-22.71
58.54
-17.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.48
10.4
-22.78
18.62
EBIT margin
3.04
8.37
-29.86
13.46
Net profit margin
-78.38
-77.53
-91.47
-55.5
RoCE
0.16
0.53
-2.5
1.14
RoNW
-10.16
-8.33
-9.78
-5.54
RoA
-1.03
-1.23
-1.91
-1.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-14.46
-15.06
-19.48
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.71
-16.39
-21.07
-14.02
Book value per share
27.53
43.55
46.76
52.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.16
-0.04
-0.33
0
P/CEPS
-0.15
-0.03
-0.3
-0.68
P/B
0.08
0.01
0.13
0.18
EV/EBIDTA
187.54
104.88
-57.61
61.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.47
9.41
-10.45
-0.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
6,167.31
5,576.61
4,642.6
4,951.12
Inventory days
16.3
17.46
19.45
22.82
Creditor days
-865.4
-905.55
-866.82
-1,469.27
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.03
-0.1
0.41
-0.19
Net debt / equity
11.5
6.98
4.48
3.68
Net debt / op. profit
181.03
150.67
-43.2
47.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-4.13
-12.95
-22.36
-12.02
Employee costs
-9.69
-10.99
-13.21
-15.25
Other costs
-76.68
-65.64
-87.2
-54.08
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.