iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bartronics India Ltd Key Ratios

21
(-5.02%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bartronics India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.01

-8.82

-3.79

-11.58

Op profit growth

-13.37

-141.62

-217.69

37.82

EBIT growth

-65.45

-125.57

-313.33

153.72

Net profit growth

-3.98

-22.71

58.54

-17.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.48

10.4

-22.78

18.62

EBIT margin

3.04

8.37

-29.86

13.46

Net profit margin

-78.38

-77.53

-91.47

-55.5

RoCE

0.16

0.53

-2.5

1.14

RoNW

-10.16

-8.33

-9.78

-5.54

RoA

-1.03

-1.23

-1.91

-1.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-14.46

-15.06

-19.48

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.71

-16.39

-21.07

-14.02

Book value per share

27.53

43.55

46.76

52.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.16

-0.04

-0.33

0

P/CEPS

-0.15

-0.03

-0.3

-0.68

P/B

0.08

0.01

0.13

0.18

EV/EBIDTA

187.54

104.88

-57.61

61.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.47

9.41

-10.45

-0.92

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

6,167.31

5,576.61

4,642.6

4,951.12

Inventory days

16.3

17.46

19.45

22.82

Creditor days

-865.4

-905.55

-866.82

-1,469.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.03

-0.1

0.41

-0.19

Net debt / equity

11.5

6.98

4.48

3.68

Net debt / op. profit

181.03

150.67

-43.2

47.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-4.13

-12.95

-22.36

-12.02

Employee costs

-9.69

-10.99

-13.21

-15.25

Other costs

-76.68

-65.64

-87.2

-54.08

Bartronics India : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bartronics India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.