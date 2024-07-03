iifl-logo-icon 1
Bartronics India Ltd Annually Results

23.32
(-2.67%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

52.63

65.56

63.44

68.01

76.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

52.63

65.56

63.44

68.01

76.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

460.29

0.13

0.24

3.21

0.29

Total Income

512.92

65.69

63.68

71.22

76.46

Total Expenditure

50.68

59.92

57.48

61.13

92.7

PBIDT

462.24

5.77

6.2

10.09

-16.23

Interest

26.19

52.38

52.4

52.4

52.43

PBDT

436.05

-46.61

-46.2

-42.31

-68.66

Depreciation

4.18

4.27

4.28

4.55

5.43

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

19.47

-0.58

-1.25

4.41

-7.74

Reported Profit After Tax

412.4

-50.3

-49.23

-51.27

-66.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

412.4

-50.3

-49.23

-51.27

-66.34

Extra-ordinary Items

440.24

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-27.84

-50.3

-49.23

-51.27

-66.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

13.54

-11.3

-16.75

-15.06

-12.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.46

34.05

34.05

34.05

34.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

878.28

8.8

9.77

14.83

-21.3

PBDTM(%)

828.51

-71.09

-72.82

-62.21

-90.14

PATM(%)

783.58

-76.72

-77.6

-75.38

-87.09

