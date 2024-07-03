Bartronics India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
52.63
65.56
63.44
68.01
76.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52.63
65.56
63.44
68.01
76.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
460.29
0.13
0.24
3.21
0.29
Total Income
512.92
65.69
63.68
71.22
76.46
Total Expenditure
50.68
59.92
57.48
61.13
92.7
PBIDT
462.24
5.77
6.2
10.09
-16.23
Interest
26.19
52.38
52.4
52.4
52.43
PBDT
436.05
-46.61
-46.2
-42.31
-68.66
Depreciation
4.18
4.27
4.28
4.55
5.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
19.47
-0.58
-1.25
4.41
-7.74
Reported Profit After Tax
412.4
-50.3
-49.23
-51.27
-66.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
412.4
-50.3
-49.23
-51.27
-66.34
Extra-ordinary Items
440.24
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-27.84
-50.3
-49.23
-51.27
-66.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.54
-11.3
-16.75
-15.06
-12.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.46
34.05
34.05
34.05
34.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
878.28
8.8
9.77
14.83
-21.3
PBDTM(%)
828.51
-71.09
-72.82
-62.21
-90.14
PATM(%)
783.58
-76.72
-77.6
-75.38
-87.09
