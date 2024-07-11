Bartronics India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-50.48
-46.86
-73.68
-43.45
Depreciation
-4.28
-4.54
-5.4
-5.89
Tax paid
1.24
-4.41
7.74
0.39
Working capital
-9.23
241.88
0.67
-80.44
Other operating items
Operating
-62.74
186.05
-70.67
-129.4
Capital expenditure
0.01
-8.08
0.06
0.34
Free cash flow
-62.72
177.96
-70.61
-129.05
Equity raised
-109.9
-27.18
53.39
115.38
Investing
0
-3.44
3.44
0
Financing
2,138.98
1,844.39
1,544.27
1,536.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,966.34
1,991.72
1,530.49
1,522.45
