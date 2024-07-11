iifl-logo-icon 1
Bartronics India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.12
(10.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Bartronics India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-50.48

-46.86

-73.68

-43.45

Depreciation

-4.28

-4.54

-5.4

-5.89

Tax paid

1.24

-4.41

7.74

0.39

Working capital

-9.23

241.88

0.67

-80.44

Other operating items

Operating

-62.74

186.05

-70.67

-129.4

Capital expenditure

0.01

-8.08

0.06

0.34

Free cash flow

-62.72

177.96

-70.61

-129.05

Equity raised

-109.9

-27.18

53.39

115.38

Investing

0

-3.44

3.44

0

Financing

2,138.98

1,844.39

1,544.27

1,536.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,966.34

1,991.72

1,530.49

1,522.45

