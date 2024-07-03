iifl-logo-icon 1
Bartronics India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

23.96
(1.65%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

40.57

47.33

45.24

52.6

55.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.57

47.33

45.24

52.6

55.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.21

0.08

0.01

2.95

0.08

Total Income

40.78

47.42

45.25

55.55

55.43

Total Expenditure

38.48

43.5

41.19

46.35

75.35

PBIDT

2.3

3.92

4.06

9.2

-19.92

Interest

26.19

39.29

39.3

39.3

39.29

PBDT

-23.89

-35.37

-35.24

-30.1

-59.21

Depreciation

3.17

3.2

3.21

3.48

4.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.42

-0.43

-0.07

4.52

-0.46

Reported Profit After Tax

-27.48

-38.14

-38.38

-38.1

-62.88

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-27.48

-38.14

-38.38

-38.1

-62.88

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-27.48

-38.14

-38.38

-38.1

-62.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-9.02

-9.58

-13.97

-8.35

-11.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.05

34.05

34.05

34.05

34.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.66

8.28

8.97

17.49

-35.98

PBDTM(%)

-58.88

-74.73

-77.89

-57.22

-106.95

PATM(%)

-67.73

-80.58

-84.83

-72.43

-113.58

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

