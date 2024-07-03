Bartronics India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
40.57
47.33
45.24
52.6
55.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.57
47.33
45.24
52.6
55.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.21
0.08
0.01
2.95
0.08
Total Income
40.78
47.42
45.25
55.55
55.43
Total Expenditure
38.48
43.5
41.19
46.35
75.35
PBIDT
2.3
3.92
4.06
9.2
-19.92
Interest
26.19
39.29
39.3
39.3
39.29
PBDT
-23.89
-35.37
-35.24
-30.1
-59.21
Depreciation
3.17
3.2
3.21
3.48
4.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.42
-0.43
-0.07
4.52
-0.46
Reported Profit After Tax
-27.48
-38.14
-38.38
-38.1
-62.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-27.48
-38.14
-38.38
-38.1
-62.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-27.48
-38.14
-38.38
-38.1
-62.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.02
-9.58
-13.97
-8.35
-11.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.05
34.05
34.05
34.05
34.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.66
8.28
8.97
17.49
-35.98
PBDTM(%)
-58.88
-74.73
-77.89
-57.22
-106.95
PATM(%)
-67.73
-80.58
-84.83
-72.43
-113.58
